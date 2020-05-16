Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against The IIconics

Last Monday, Billie Kay & Peyton Royce made their return to Monday nights, crashing “A Moment of Bliss,” then defeating WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross in a non-title match.

Now, The IIconics will get their chance at reclaiming the titles. Can Bliss & Cross fend off their challengers, or will Kay & Royce make Mondays IIconic with a championship win? Find out on Raw, this Monday at 8/7 C on USA!