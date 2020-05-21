Adam Cole to have live negotiation with William Regal regarding The Velveteen Dream

Convincing Adam Cole to postpone his own celebration is no easy task, but The Velveteen Dream seems to have accomplished it.

Cole, who was planning on commemorating one full year as NXT Champion this Wednesday, altered course and posted a short video to Twitter, wherein he demanded a live negotiation with NXT General Manager William Regal and laid out his plans to “make sure The Velveteen Dream disappears forever!”

Regal has since accepted Cole’s proposal, but what exactly does the NXT Champion have in mind? Will His Purple Highness be far behind? Find out on the black-and-gold brand Wednesday at 8/7 on USA Network.