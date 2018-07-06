Cam Bedrosian strands bases loaded with filthy strikeout
Video Details
With the bases loaded trailing 4-1 in the 7th, Cam Bedrosian was called on to close out the inning and keep the Halos in striking distance. He did exactly that.
- Another 3-2 and got him with the breaking ball. Two runs in for Seattle. We head to the 8th inning, 4-1 Mariners.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices