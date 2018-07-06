Cam Bedrosian strands bases loaded with filthy strikeout

Video Details

With the bases loaded trailing 4-1 in the 7th, Cam Bedrosian was called on to close out the inning and keep the Halos in striking distance. He did exactly that.

- Another 3-2 and got him with the breaking ball. Two runs in for Seattle. We head to the 8th inning, 4-1 Mariners.

