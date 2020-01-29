Colin Cowherd believes Teddy Bridgewater will be the next Jimmy Garoppolo
Teddy Bridgewater is set to be a free agent after spending this year with the New Orleans Saints and Colin Cowherd says that he sees a ton of similarities between his situation with the Saints and Jimmy Garoppolo's situation with the New England Patriots.
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.