The Latest: Herbert, Mahut complete career Slam in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest at the Australian Open on Sunday (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

Six-time champion Novak Djokovic is serving first in the Australian Open final against No. 2-ranked Rafael Nadal.

This is their 53rd meeting on tour, and the first at Melbourne Park since Djokovic won their 2012 final in 5 hours and 53 minutes.

Djokovic is aiming for a record seventh Australian title, a 15th Grand Slam trophy overall and third in a row.

For Nadal, it’s a chance to win his second title at Melbourne Park and his 18th major championship.