The Latest: Herbert, Mahut complete career Slam in Australia

<p> France's Nicolas Mahut , left, compatriot Pierre-Hugues Herbet pose with their trophy after defeating Finland's Henri Kontinen, right, and Australia's John Peers in the men's doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) </p>

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest at the Australian Open on Sunday (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

Six-time champion Novak Djokovic is serving first in the Australian Open final against No. 2-ranked Rafael Nadal.

This is their 53rd meeting on tour, and the first at Melbourne Park since Djokovic won their 2012 final in 5 hours and 53 minutes.

Djokovic is aiming for a record seventh Australian title, a 15th Grand Slam trophy overall and third in a row.

For Nadal, it’s a chance to win his second title at Melbourne Park and his 18th major championship.