WBC Daily: Venezuela Ends Italy's Espresso Run To Set Up Final vs. USA

We're set for a World Baseball Classic final for the ages. USA vs. Venezuela. Two of the tournament favorites will play for it all on Tuesday in Miami.

But before we get to that, let's recap Monday's semifinal action at the World Baseball Classic.

Venezuela Into First Ever WBC Final

In the end, the espresso machine just couldn't generate enough juice.

Italy's surprise run at the WBC came to an end as Venezuela took care of business against the Italians in front of a raucous crowd in Miami. It's now the first ever WBC championship game appearance for the Venezuelans.

Ronald Acuña Jr., Maikel Garcia and Luis Arraez hit run-scoring, two-out singles in a seventh-inning rally to propel Venezuela to the victory.

Venezuela overcame a 2-0, fourth-inning deficit after rebounding from a three-run hole to beat defending champion Japan in a quarterfinal and reached the final for the first time after losing to South Korea in its only previous semifinal appearance in 2009.

Italy, the first European nation to reach a WBC semifinal, had been 5-0 in the tournament and sparked attention with an espresso-sipping ritual after home runs and victory celebrations featuring Italian wine.

Italy went ahead in the second when Keider Montero forced in a run with three straight walks, the last to J.J. D’Orazio. Dante Nori hit into a run-scoring forceout against Ricardo Sanchez, the first of six relievers who combined to finish a five-hitter.

Eugenio Suárez's fourth-inning homer off Aaron Nola started the comeback, and winner Angel Zerpa escaped a bases-loaded jam in the sixth when he threw a sinker on the outside corner past Sam Antonacci.

Gleyber Torres walked leading off the seventh against loser Michael Lorenzen, and Jackson Chourio's two-out single put runners at the corners.

Acuña grounded to the shortstop hole and beat Antonacci's throw from the outfield grass as pinch-runner Andrés Giménez scored. Garcia lined a 2-0 fastball to left, driving in Chourio with the go-ahead run, and Arraez chased Lorenzen when he singled on a full-count fastball.

Daniel Palencia got three outs for the save, striking out Antonacci to end the game.

USA Will Be ‘Home’ Team in WBC Final

Because both teams are 5-1, a coin toss was held earlier Monday to determine the home team, and the U.S. won.

But don't be surprised if the crowd in Miami, just like was in Monday's game, will have a lot more fans cheering for Venezuela.

Regardless, Team USA is looking forward to the challenge of winning their first WBC title since 2017 after losing the 2023 title to Japan. U.S. captain Aaron Judge’s controlled composure has filtered through the clubhouse ahead of Tuesday night’s final against Venezuela.

"It’s been cool to see how he goes about his business," said star pitcher Paul Skenes about Judge. "He’s not faking anything. He’s playing as Aaron Judge, so that’s just his personality in the clubhouse and off the field. Obviously, it shows up on the field, too."

The USA will also likely face Venezuela pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez against the Americans’ Nolan McLean.

McLean started in the USA's lone loss at the WBC, a 8-6 setback to Italy in Pool B play. The 24-year-old McLean had a 2.06 ERA in 48 innings for the Mets down the stretch last season.

"I’m built for this," McLean said. "I’ve been waiting my whole life for something like this."