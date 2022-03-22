Women's College Basketball NCAA Women's Tournament odds: Title lines for every Sweet 16 team 5 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

From 10-seed Creighton's upset over 2-seed Iowa, to the Princeton vs. Indiana nail-biter, the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament has been must-see TV.

And now that the first two rounds of the tourney are in the books, gamblers are getting in on the action for the next round.

Will UConn stay the course as the Huskies aim for the program's 12th championship? Can the lower-seed South Dakota Coyotes stun Michigan and advance to the Elite Eight?

Nothing is more delicious than winning at hoops in March.

So, let's take a look at the championship odds for every team in the women's Sweet 16 ahead of this week's matchups (with all odds via FOX Bet).

ODDS FOR EVERY SWEET 16 TEAM IN THE WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT*



South Carolina: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

UConn: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Stanford: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

NC State: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Louisville: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Texas: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Maryland: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Michigan: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

North Carolina: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Iowa State: +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Tennessee: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Indiana: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Notre Dame: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

South Dakota: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Ohio State: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Creighton: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Odds as of 3/22/2023

