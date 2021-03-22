Women's College Basketball NCAA Women's Tournament top moments: 1st round hits Day 2 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The madness rolls on into Monday, as the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament enters the second day of first-round action.

All the No. 1 seeds played on Sunday, but there are still some great teams to keep an eye on, including 2-seed Maryland, the pick by FOX Sports College Basketball Analyst Monica McNutt to win it all.

And if you love great defense, you'll be happy to know that two of the four finalists for Defensive Player of the Year will be in action – Northwestern's Veronica Burton and Arizona's Aari McDonald.

And to add to the excitement, we've already had an upset, with 11-seed BYU taking down No. 6 Rutgers, 69-66.

Let's take a look at the top moments from the 16 games on Monday's schedule.

No. 7 Alabama vs. No. 10 North Carolina

Result: Alabama wins 80-71

Alabama started out aggressive, but the Tar Heels were unimpressed.

But the Tide kept coming, and Jordan Lewis kept shooting from deep, making four 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 32 points.

No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 14 Drexel

Result: Georgia wins 67-53

The Bulldogs went coast-to-coast for the bucket after a slow start.

Drexel looked good from long range.

But Mikayla Coombs ran the floor for a nice bucket as Georgia took control on the way to a 14-point victory.

No. 6 Rutgers vs. No. 11 BYU

Result: BYU wins 69-66

Marl Gilles had a nice hesitation move in the key to get the bucket for Rutgers.

BYU's Paisley Harding made a nice back-door cut for the reverse.

And Harding wasn't done, drilling four 3-pointers to lead the Cougars to the upset.

No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Wright State

Result: TBD

It was time for an upset alert in the early going as Wright State built a nice lead. The 1st-quarter buzzer-beater didn't hurt.

No. 3 Arizona vs. No. 14 Stony Brook

Result: TBD

Aari McDonald and Lauren Ware made it look like a big mismatch in the early going.

No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 13 Virginia Commonwealth

Result: TBD

Keep checking back throughout the day for more top plays!

