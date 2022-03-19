Women's College Basketball 2022 NCAA Women's Tournament Top Moments: NC State, UConn, KSU roll 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The second day of the first round of the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament is in full swing.

After an action-packed schedule on Day 1, the final day of the first round tipped off Saturday with No. 9 Kansas State taking down No. 8 Washington State, followed by No. 6 BYU falling to No. 11 Villanova, No. 2 UConn dominating No. 15 Mercer and top-seeded NC State cruising to an easy victory over No. 16 Longwood.

There is plenty of action to come, including No. 3 Michigan in action and No. 4 Arizona tonight.

Here are the top moments from the Round of 64 games held on Saturday.

No. 7 UCF vs. No. 10 Florida

The two Florida-based squads were neck and neck as they battled for the win in the Bridgeport Region.

No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 14 American

American University forward Taylor Brown didn't let anything past her as the Eagles tipped off against the Wolverines.

Michigan forward Naz Hillmon, a first-team All-American and former Big Ten Player of the Year, was on a roll in the second half, as the Wolverines started to break away.

No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Buffalo

Buffalo guard Dyaisha Fair kept the Volunteers within reach early with this smooth 3-point jumper.

Fair helped teammate Georgia Woolley sink a shot from distance shortly after as the Bulls got off to a hot start.

No. 6 Ohio State 63, No. 11 Missouri State 56

Jacy Sheldon was the star of show after Ohio State fell in a 12-point hole against the Lady Bears. The Buckeyes guard hit a shot from distance midway through the second that reignited her team and another just ahead of halftime that gave Ohio State its first lead of the game.

The Buckeyes held on from there for the win, and Sheldon led all scorers with 23 points.

No. 1 NC State 96, No. 16 Longwood 68

The Wolfpack was on fire Saturday. NC State guard Raina Perez was perfect in the first half, going 6-for-6 — including 2-for-2 from distance — for 14 points.

Longwood was able to get a little something going ahead of the break, but NC State held onto their first-half double-digit lead over the Lancers until things came to a close.

No. 2 UConn 83, No. 15 Mercer 38

Paige Bueckers started and scored 12 points in UConn's route over Mercer. She played 25 minutes, the most in six games since coming back from a left knee injury that kept her out for more than two months.

The Huskies held a 20-point lead at halftime, 43-23, before shutting out Mercer 20-0 in the third quarter.

No. 11 Villanova 61, No. 6 BYU 57

It quickly became a barn-burner between 'Nova and BYU, who held a one-point lead at halftime, 30-29.

Villanova surged in the fourth quarter to set up a potential upset, which the Wildcats were able to pull off.

No. 9 Kansas State 50, No. 8 Washington State 40

K-State guard Emilee Ebert got the Wildcats on the board first against the Cougars in Saturday's first game.

This wild shot from Washington State's Jessica Clarke helped cut into Kansas State's lead, but it ultimately wasn't enough to hold the Wildcats off for good.

KSU's Ayoka Lee and WSU's Charlisse Leger-Walker each led their teams with 20 points.

No. 3 Indiana 85, No. 14 Charlotte 51

Charlotte's Mikayla Boykin forced an Indiana turnover that led to two quick points, but the 49ers trailed early and were never able to get their footing once the Hoosiers found their momentum.

STILL TO COME:

No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Princeton (4 p.m. ET)

No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Jackson State (5 p.m. ET)

No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Belmont (5:30 p.m. ET)

No. 5 UNC vs. No. 12 Stephen F. Austin (7:30 p.m. ET)

No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 UMass (7:30 p.m. ET)

No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 13 UNLV (10 p.m. ET)

No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 13 IUPUI (10 p.m. ET)

