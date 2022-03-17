Women's College Basketball
2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament: First Four Top Moments, Day 2 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament: First Four Top Moments, Day 2
Women's College Basketball

2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament: First Four Top Moments, Day 2

1 hour ago

The NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament continues Thursday with the second and final day of the First Four.

On Wednesday's Day 1, No. 16 seed Howard and No. 11 seed Dayton secured spots in the Round of 64.

The action continued with two more games Thursday. First, Longwood defeated Mount St. Mary's 74-70 in a battle of 16-seeds. That was followed by No. 11 seeds Florida State and Missouri State hitting the floor tonight in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Here are the top plays from Thursday's action.

Longwood 74, Mount St. Mary's 70

Longwood took control of this one right out of the gate, scoring the first 13 points of the game on the way to a 22-5 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Akila Smith led the way, dominating with agility, strength and hustle on plays like this.

Mount St. Mary's attempted a late comeback, and if this shot had beaten the buzzer, perhaps things would have been different. But the shot did not count and Longwood held on.

Smith was the star for Longwood, dropping 32 points.

Missouri State vs. Florida State

Still to come!

Get more from Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
Mount Saint Mary Knights Mount Saint Mary Knights
share story
March Madness 2022: Get ready for the Caitlin Clark takeover
Women's College Basketball

March Madness 2022: Get ready for the Caitlin Clark takeover

13 hours ago
NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament: First Four Top Moments, Day 1
Women's College Basketball

NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament: First Four Top Moments, Day 1

23 hours ago
NCAA Tournament: 10 key questions for women's bracket
Women's College Basketball

NCAA Tournament: 10 key questions for women's bracket

3 days ago
2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament bracket revealed
Women's College Basketball

2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament bracket revealed

4 days ago
UConn star Paige Bueckers cleared to return Friday
Connecticut Huskies

UConn star Paige Bueckers cleared to return Friday

February 24
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes