2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament: First Four Top Moments, Day 2

The NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament continues Thursday with the second and final day of the First Four.

On Wednesday's Day 1, No. 16 seed Howard and No. 11 seed Dayton secured spots in the Round of 64.

The action continued with two more games Thursday. First, Longwood defeated Mount St. Mary's 74-70 in a battle of 16-seeds. That was followed by No. 11 seeds Florida State and Missouri State hitting the floor tonight in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Here are the top plays from Thursday's action.

Longwood 74, Mount St. Mary's 70

Longwood took control of this one right out of the gate, scoring the first 13 points of the game on the way to a 22-5 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Akila Smith led the way, dominating with agility, strength and hustle on plays like this.

Mount St. Mary's attempted a late comeback, and if this shot had beaten the buzzer, perhaps things would have been different. But the shot did not count and Longwood held on.

Smith was the star for Longwood, dropping 32 points.

Missouri State vs. Florida State

Still to come!

