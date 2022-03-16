Women's College Basketball
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament: First Four Top Moments, Day 1
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament: First Four Top Moments, Day 1

47 mins ago

The NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament is officially in the swing of things.

First up, No. 16 seeds Incarnate Word and Howard battled for a spot in the Round of 64, with Howard emerging victorious.

After that, No. 11 seeds DePaul and Dayton hit the floor for the second contest of the day, with Dayton winning going away, 88-57.

Here are the top moments from Wednesday's action.

Dayton 88, DePaul 57

No fear

Erin Whalen didn't care how close the defender was, she let it fly with confidence from distance to burn DePaul early.

Three plus one

What's better than a 3-pointer? How about three points and a free throw?

Dayton would cruise to an 88-57 win, never being challenged and advancing to the next round.

Howard 55, Incarnate Word 51

A new era

For the first time ever, there is a First Four game in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

Stay on your toes

With this type of footwork, the defense will always be on its heels.

Breathing room

Incarnate Word and Howard played each other to a standstill most of the first half, so this 3-pointer from Jaaucklyn Moore was a welcomed sight for the Cardinals.

Beating the buzzer

Chloe Storer used every second of the clock to get this buzzer-beating 3-pointer off at the end of the third quarter.

But in the end, Howard came out on top, winning a nail-biter to advance in the tournament.

