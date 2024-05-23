Women's National Basketball Association WNBA's Washington Mystics sell out 'Brunch & Basketball' ticket series Published May. 23, 2024 3:32 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Washington Mystics may not be having the hot start to the WNBA season that they hoped for, but fans are still coming out to support them after the team rolled out a new promotion offering an extensive brunch and bottomless mimosas.

The Mystics offered fans special $105 tickets that featured a pregame mimosa brunch — chicken and waffles, fruit, pastries, coffee, and more — next door to the Entertainment & Sports Arena and a 100-level ticket to the game.

The series was limited to just five home games this season. The Mystics lost to the Seattle Storm on Sunday in their inaugural 'Brunch and Basketball' game. Still, their three remaining brunch games this year are already sold out.

The Mystics (0-4) are back in action Thursday when they take on Diana Taurasi and the Pheonix Mercury on the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Women's National Basketball Association

share

recommended Caitlin Clark signs deal with Wilson that will include signature basketball