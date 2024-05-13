Westminster Kennel Club 2024 Westminster Dog Show: Sage the Miniature Poodle wins Best in Show Updated May. 14, 2024 11:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

A thrilling time at the 2024 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show wrapped up with Tuesday's Best in Show, and the winner was a small canine with big personality.

Sage the Miniature Poodle, winner of the Non-Sporting Group, took home the grand prize at the 148th edition of the event.

The show is the second-longest continuously held sporting event in the United States and has been on TV each year since 1948. It brings together thousands of distinguished dogs to compete in a number of judged events, the iconic dog show, and other competitions including agility, obedience and, new this year, a dock diving trial.



Here are the winners of every breed and group from the 2024 event.

Group Winners

Check out the list of group winners by group — registered name in parentheses.

Hound Group

Winner: Louis the Afghan Hound (Sunlit's King of Queens)

Hound Group - Westminster Kennel Club

Herding Group

Winner: Mercedes the German Shepherd (Kaleef's Mercedes)

Herding Group - Westminster Kennel Club

Non-sporting Group

Winner: Sage the Miniature Poodle (Surrey Sage)

Non-Sporting Group - Westminster Kennel Club

Toy Group

Winner: Comet the Shih Tzu (Hallmark Jolei Out Of This World)

Toy Group - Westminster Kennel Club

Sporting Group

Winner: Micha the Cocker Spaniel (Rejoices To The Point)

Sporting Group - Westminster Kennel Club

Working Group

Winner: Monty The Giant Schnauzer (Hearthmore's Wintergreen Mountain)

Working Group - Westminster Kennel Club

Terrier Group

Winner: Frankie the Colored Bull Terrier (Grabo Frankie Goes to Magor)

Breed Results

Here's a list of the breed winners:

Affenpinschers: Good Luck Chuck V. Tani Kazari

Afghan Hounds: Sunlit's King Of Queens

Airedale Terriers: Longvue Dare To Dream

Akitas: Big Benz Beyond The Edge

Alaskan Malamutes: Vykon's Saucin' I Do This Often-A'Mahya

American English Coonhounds: Southeasterns Kentucky Mtn Hearts Desire

American Eskimo Dogs: Nuuktok's Atka Kunik

American Foxhounds: Kiarry's Gotta Have Faith

American Hairless Terriers: Strider's Burning Down The House @Bellridge

American Staffordshire Terriers: Fraja Ec Repeat Offender

Anatolian Shepherd Dogs: Chevaliers Du Roland's Just So Stories

Australian Cattle Dogs: Three Oaks The Big Chill

Australian Shepherds: Madalay Flyin' Under The Radar

Australian Terriers: Samabel Hot Fudge Sundae

Azawakhs: Lex Ayur-Es-Sahel

Barbets: Hickory Tavern Carnivale

Basenjis: Dark Moon's Ozymandias

Basset Hounds: Set-A-Part Atajo Of Lomarol Hounds

Beagle, Not Exceeding 13 In.: Fetch & Smell Olive Oyl

Beagle, Over 13 In. But Not Exceeding 15 in.: Lanbur's Simply Riveting

Bearded Collies: Meadows' Turn The Paige

Beaucerons: Solstice Du Joie De Vie

Bedlington Terriers: Lamz A Brief History Of Time

Belgian Laekenois: Safron D'Luxueux

Belgian Malinois: Darkhorse Release The Kraken

Belgian Sheepdogs: Mika Uptown Girl Liswyn

Belgian Tervuren: Coko's You've Been Warned

Bergamasco Sheepdogs: Ancient Eyes Vrai Amour Cc Chanel

Berger Picards: Eclipse Ace In The Hole

Bernese Mountain Dogs: Indian Hill's Bring Me To Life

Bichons Frises: Top Speed Neal

Biewer Terriers: Arc-En-Ciel Gattaca

Black Russian Terriers: Felicia Gloria Yablunevi Tsvit

Black and Tan Coonhounds: Squire: I Got My Mojo Working

Bloodhounds: Flessner's Element Of Surprise

Bluetick Coonhounds: Owens-Evenstar Wheel In The Sky

Boerboels: Paragon Oso

Border Collies: Mvr Diamonds In The Rough

Border Terriers: Roschel Foxrun Thistle Do

Borzois: Horse And Hound Full Of Hope

Boston Terriers: Jingle's A Site For Soar Ayes At Onirama

Bouviers des Flandres: Quiche's Shadow Hunter

Boxers: Tybrushe's Livin Notoriety

Bracchi Italiani: Rowan CM

Briards: Popsakadoo Deja Vu Slave To Fashion

Brittanys: Trio Hopes Legendary Lawman

Brussels Griffons: Hilltop's Don't Fence Me In

Bull Terriers (Colored): Grabo Frankie Goes To Magor

Bull Terriers (White): Galactic Bittersweet Legacy At Irukandji

Bulldogs: The King Arthur (Arango/Vanegas)

Bullmastiffs: Blackjack Livin' The Dream

Cairn Terriers: Caledonia's He Who Must Not Be Named

Canaan Dogs: Revelation Adiva Aviva Of Samara

Cane Corsos: Adibeir Red Carpet Affair

Cardigan Welsh Corgis: Geran's Big Money Of Glasshouse

Cavalier King Charles Spaniels : Sheeba Ladies Man

Cesky Terriers: Bluefire Drive By

Chihuahuas (Long Coat): Bramver's First Priority

Chihuahuas (Smooth Coat): Knockout Pretty Little Liar

Chinese Cresteds: Gracieux She's A Wildflower

Chinese Shar-Pei: Gumby's Hey Now You'Re An Allstar Nwr

Chinooks: Desert Sol Cole Illahee

Chow Chows: Barbary's Reigning Royalty CGCA TKN

Cirnechi dell'Etna: Stellare Firenza Di Cy'Era

Collies (Rough): Sylvan Argent Fire On Fire

Collies (Smooth): Overland Travler Full Of Sugarnspice

Cotons de Tulear: Just Incredible Michael Kors Gorgeous

Dachshunds (Longhaired): Harewood Royall T Son Of A Biscuit Sl

Dachshunds (Smooth): Brownwood Diagram Co- Pilot Ss

Dachshunds (Wirehaired): Nouvelle Bring It On Sw

Dalmatians: Planett's Pop Star

Dandie Dinmont Terriers: Von Maser's Madeleine Of The Heart

Doberman Pinschers: Emilio De Tatindob-Argentina

Dogo Argentinos: Alpha Del Caritas

Dogues de Bordeaux: Boston Bordeaux's Montgomery Scott

English Foxhounds: Monocacy Bend's Farnsworth

English Toy Spaniels (Blenheim & Prince Charles): Ringo Star Ot Nevskogo Hobbita

English Toy Spaniels (King Charles & Ruby): Clussexx Paddington Of Flivverway

Finnish Lapphunds: Lapinkaunis I Want It All

Finnish Spitz: Badgerden's Big Bark Theory

Fox Terriers (Smooth): Pinnacle Broxden Lickety Split

Fox Terriers (Wire): Fleet St. Roque Down Easter

French Bulldogs: Goldshield's Marvelous Dream Of Mystik

German Pinschers: Daveren's Radagast Of Greenwood

German Shepherd Dogs: Kaleef's Mercedes

Giant Schnauzers: Heathmore's Wintergreen Mountain

Glen of Imaal Terriers: Abberann One More Day By Glendalough

Grand Basset Griffon Vendeens: Sidekick's Secret Weapon

Great Danes: Oakhaven's Uss Dankekraaft Phasers Set To Stun

Great Pyrenees: Rivergroves Wonder Dog At Pyrcreek

Greater Swiss Mountain Dogs: Crown's Hrh Prince Of The Night

Greyhounds: Sobers Hazelyn

Harriers: Kingsbury Atomic Blizzard

Havanese: Wynmark's Les Bijoux's Rock'N Rolz At Reverie

Ibizan Hounds: Abbaio Bushbaby

Icelandic Sheepdogs: Vali's Double Or Nothing

Irish Terriers: Breezy's Sky Pilot

Irish Wolfhounds: Edgewood Deyci Crown Jewel Keepsake

Italian Greyhounds: Selah Chiaroscuro

Japanese Chin: We-Syng Chrischin Lucky Liam

Keeshonden: Windrift's Dirty Hairy

Kerry Blue Terriers: Kilgawny Take My Man

Komondorok: Hubbert's Zsaru

Kuvaszok: Emek Hayarden Cudar

Lagotti Romagnoli: Boardwalk Here Comes The Sun

Lakeland Terriers: Northcote's Isn't That The Way

Lancashire Heelers: Baystar This Is The Way At Knee High

Leonbergers: Winky-Pinky Bory Cysterskie

Lhasa Apsos: Ta Sen Westgate Jingle Juice

Lowchen: Suma's Moonlight Broom Ride

Maltese: Ta-Jon's Made From Scratch

Manchester Terriers (Standard): Cashlane's Incantation

Manchester Terriers (Toy): Chesterfields First Class Fool

Mastiffs: Marshalsea The Son Also Rises

Miniature American Shepherds: Alta Oceans Symphony Of The Seas

Miniature Bull Terriers: Old Forge Love & Light At Legacy

Miniature Pinschers: Kimro's Debonaire

Miniature Schnauzers: Zrules Invictus

Mudik: Twisted Acres Wish Upon A Star

Neapolitan Mastiffs: Consigliere's Corleone Of Caledonia

Nederlandse Kooikerhondjes: Jubelend Waterbound Orion's Belt

Newfoundlands: Pouch Cove's Southwind Billow Maiden Of Aegir

Norfolk Terriers: Owl Hollow's The Hammer And Pennant

Norwegian Buhunds: Cloudpointe Ringside Gossip

Norwegian Elkhounds: Vin-Melca's Nimrod

Norwegian Lundehunds: Sakari's Mad-Eye Moody

Norwich Terriers: Maystar's Shonleh Michan Ruddy Duck

Old English Sheepdogs: Bagatelle Rainbow Moon

Otterhounds: Dobhran's Alexa Play Some Music

Papillons: Riesa N Passionpaps Locked And Loaded

Parson Russell Terriers: Fox Valley Side Hustle

Pekingese: Piedmont I Love Those Lady Lumps

Pembroke Welsh Corgis: Beaumanor Brogan Charlotte

Petits Bassets Griffons Vendeens: M & M's Stellar Hot Mess Express

Pharaoh Hounds: Jomara's A Kind Of Magic

Plott Hounds: County Line Truman

Pointers: Southern The Good In Goodbye

Pointers (German Shorthaired): Hhh Autumn Sonnet

Pointers (German Wirehaired): Rnr Impact N Heywire Walk On The Wilde Side

Polish Lowland Sheepdogs: Sundancer's Forevermore Star Lord

Pomeranians: Mustang Pony Of Paradise House

Poodles (Miniature): Surrey Sage

Poodles (Standard): Lakeridge Secret Persuasion

Poodles (Toy): Parfait Paperbirch Prosciutto

Portuguese Podengo Pequenos: Averson Rock N Roll

Portuguese Water Dogs: Odysea It's Always Sonny At Surfari

Pugs: Andi In Cahoots

Pulik: Bubbleton Levitating Bubble

Pumik: Csunyatelepi Hetyke

Pyrenean Shepherds: Rpk3 La Brise Violet Celestial

Rat Terriers: Meraki Intrigued By The Bees

Redbone Coonhounds: Sidearm Easy Money 3

Retrievers (Chesapeake Bay): Next Generation's Accelerate

Retrievers (Curly-Coated): Pizzazz Kurly Kreek Raise A Ruckus

Retrievers (Flat-Coated): Artic Sun Whispering Words At Moonlight

Retrievers: (Golden): Cressida Noteworthy

Retrievers (Labrador): Clearcreek Rock Paper Scissors At Gallivant

Retrievers (Nova Scotia Duck Tolling): Redmoon's Sexy Son Of A Duck

Rhodesian Ridgebacks: Adili & IdaB's Reign On Zambezi

Rottweilers: Marlo's Br Don Juan Demarco

Russell Terriers: Totgree's Hannabell

Russian Toys: Charkara Cowboys & Dreamers @ Flashfire

Saint Bernards: Kris's Kountry Three Card Monte V Northstar

Salukis: Phaeton Nightingale Of Allihan

Samoyeds: Snowater's Shining Dawn

Schipperkes: Delamer Summer Sand Elle

Scottish Deerhounds: Chase Farm Diamonds On The Inside

Scottish Terriers: Aidante Until I Wake Up

Sealyham Terriers: Goodspice Efbe Money Stache

Setters (English): Quantum Clos Erasmus Spirit World

Setters (Gordon): Shaker Trees Santana

Setters (Irish Red and White): Killary's Talk About High Class

Setters (Irish): Roclyn Got It? Haunt It

Shetland Sheepdogs: Lynphil Persona

Shiba Inu: Jogoso's Justified FDC

Shih Tzu: Hallmark Jolei Out Of This World

Siberian Huskies: Highlander's Snow Pilot

Silky Terriers: Shenanigans Carbon Copy

Skye Terriers: Cragsmoor Skye Boy Is That Good

Sloughis: Itri Ocerico

Soft Coated Wheaten Terriers: Keepsake's Fashion Icon

Spaniels (American Water): Kei-Rin's Gunsmoke

Spaniels (Boykin): Drinking Until Dark Beekauz

Spaniels (Clumber): Clussexx Sargeant Major

Spaniels (Cocker) A.S.C.O.B.: Craco E'Dubronic

Spaniels (Cocker) Black: Rejoices To The Point

Spaniels (Parti-Color): Eastwood's Georgia On My Mind

Spaniels (English Cocker): Majestic Sweet Apple Friends In Low Places

Spaniels (English Springer): Telltale Bohemian Rhapsody

Spaniels (Field): Sandscape Icemint Vanity Affair

Spaniels (Irish Water): Realta Sycomore Spry

Spaniels (Sussex): Lexxfield Chiparoo

Spaniels (Welsh Springer): Clussexx On Red Alert At Stonecroft

Spanish Water Dogs: Dgs Copy This Heifers

Spinoni Italiani: Collina D'Oro On A Lark JH

Staffordshire Bull Terriers: Pinnacle's Keyser Soze

Standard Schnauzers: Steadfast's Sweet Land Of Liberty

Swedish Vallhunds: Valkyrie's Canadian Bacon

Tibetan Mastiffs: Aujudon Dreamcatcher King Of Ring Rafael Nadal

Tibetan Spaniels: Kan Sing's Mahadevi

Tibetan Terriers: Players Alitara Magic In The Air

Toy Fox Terriers: Valdon's Triple Bravo

Treeing Walker Coonhounds: Losr Heritage Knight Of Eldorado

Vizslas: Rhapsody By Invitation Only

Weimaraners: Silhouette I Can't Take My Eyes Off You

Welsh Terriers: Studio Be Curious Jp Justice Hero

West Highland White Terriers: Elvador Starlight Goblet Of Fire

Whippets: Pinnacle Garden Party

Wirehaired Pointing Griffons: Double Barrel's Turkey Creek Jack Johnson

Wirehaired Vizslas: Dolgos-Nimrod Kaliber

Xoloitzcuintli: Master Rock Calaco (Alonso Tojo)

Yorkshire Terriers: Samourai Du Domaine De Monderlay

