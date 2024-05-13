2024 Westminster Dog Show: Sage the Miniature Poodle wins Best in Show
A thrilling time at the 2024 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show wrapped up with Tuesday's Best in Show, and the winner was a small canine with big personality.
Sage the Miniature Poodle, winner of the Non-Sporting Group, took home the grand prize at the 148th edition of the event.
The show is the second-longest continuously held sporting event in the United States and has been on TV each year since 1948. It brings together thousands of distinguished dogs to compete in a number of judged events, the iconic dog show, and other competitions including agility, obedience and, new this year, a dock diving trial.
Here are the winners of every breed and group from the 2024 event.
Group Winners
Check out the list of group winners by group — registered name in parentheses.
Hound Group
Winner: Louis the Afghan Hound (Sunlit's King of Queens)
Herding Group
Winner: Mercedes the German Shepherd (Kaleef's Mercedes)
Non-sporting Group
Winner: Sage the Miniature Poodle (Surrey Sage)
Toy Group
Winner: Comet the Shih Tzu (Hallmark Jolei Out Of This World)
Sporting Group
Winner: Micha the Cocker Spaniel (Rejoices To The Point)
Working Group
Winner: Monty The Giant Schnauzer (Hearthmore's Wintergreen Mountain)
Terrier Group
Winner: Frankie the Colored Bull Terrier (Grabo Frankie Goes to Magor)
Breed Results
Here's a list of the breed winners:
- Affenpinschers: Good Luck Chuck V. Tani Kazari
- Afghan Hounds: Sunlit's King Of Queens
- Airedale Terriers: Longvue Dare To Dream
- Akitas: Big Benz Beyond The Edge
- Alaskan Malamutes: Vykon's Saucin' I Do This Often-A'Mahya
- American English Coonhounds: Southeasterns Kentucky Mtn Hearts Desire
- American Eskimo Dogs: Nuuktok's Atka Kunik
- American Foxhounds: Kiarry's Gotta Have Faith
- American Hairless Terriers: Strider's Burning Down The House @Bellridge
- American Staffordshire Terriers: Fraja Ec Repeat Offender
- Anatolian Shepherd Dogs: Chevaliers Du Roland's Just So Stories
- Australian Cattle Dogs: Three Oaks The Big Chill
- Australian Shepherds: Madalay Flyin' Under The Radar
- Australian Terriers: Samabel Hot Fudge Sundae
- Azawakhs: Lex Ayur-Es-Sahel
- Barbets: Hickory Tavern Carnivale
- Basenjis: Dark Moon's Ozymandias
- Basset Hounds: Set-A-Part Atajo Of Lomarol Hounds
- Beagle, Not Exceeding 13 In.: Fetch & Smell Olive Oyl
- Beagle, Over 13 In. But Not Exceeding 15 in.: Lanbur's Simply Riveting
- Bearded Collies: Meadows' Turn The Paige
- Beaucerons: Solstice Du Joie De Vie
- Bedlington Terriers: Lamz A Brief History Of Time
- Belgian Laekenois: Safron D'Luxueux
- Belgian Malinois: Darkhorse Release The Kraken
- Belgian Sheepdogs: Mika Uptown Girl Liswyn
- Belgian Tervuren: Coko's You've Been Warned
- Bergamasco Sheepdogs: Ancient Eyes Vrai Amour Cc Chanel
- Berger Picards: Eclipse Ace In The Hole
- Bernese Mountain Dogs: Indian Hill's Bring Me To Life
- Bichons Frises: Top Speed Neal
- Biewer Terriers: Arc-En-Ciel Gattaca
- Black Russian Terriers: Felicia Gloria Yablunevi Tsvit
- Black and Tan Coonhounds: Squire: I Got My Mojo Working
- Bloodhounds: Flessner's Element Of Surprise
- Bluetick Coonhounds: Owens-Evenstar Wheel In The Sky
- Boerboels: Paragon Oso
- Border Collies: Mvr Diamonds In The Rough
- Border Terriers: Roschel Foxrun Thistle Do
- Borzois: Horse And Hound Full Of Hope
- Boston Terriers: Jingle's A Site For Soar Ayes At Onirama
- Bouviers des Flandres: Quiche's Shadow Hunter
- Boxers: Tybrushe's Livin Notoriety
- Bracchi Italiani: Rowan CM
- Briards: Popsakadoo Deja Vu Slave To Fashion
- Brittanys: Trio Hopes Legendary Lawman
- Brussels Griffons: Hilltop's Don't Fence Me In
- Bull Terriers (Colored): Grabo Frankie Goes To Magor
- Bull Terriers (White): Galactic Bittersweet Legacy At Irukandji
- Bulldogs: The King Arthur (Arango/Vanegas)
- Bullmastiffs: Blackjack Livin' The Dream
- Cairn Terriers: Caledonia's He Who Must Not Be Named
- Canaan Dogs: Revelation Adiva Aviva Of Samara
- Cane Corsos: Adibeir Red Carpet Affair
- Cardigan Welsh Corgis: Geran's Big Money Of Glasshouse
- Cavalier King Charles Spaniels: Sheeba Ladies Man
- Cesky Terriers: Bluefire Drive By
- Chihuahuas (Long Coat): Bramver's First Priority
- Chihuahuas (Smooth Coat): Knockout Pretty Little Liar
- Chinese Cresteds: Gracieux She's A Wildflower
- Chinese Shar-Pei: Gumby's Hey Now You'Re An Allstar Nwr
- Chinooks: Desert Sol Cole Illahee
- Chow Chows: Barbary's Reigning Royalty CGCA TKN
- Cirnechi dell'Etna: Stellare Firenza Di Cy'Era
- Collies (Rough): Sylvan Argent Fire On Fire
- Collies (Smooth): Overland Travler Full Of Sugarnspice
- Cotons de Tulear: Just Incredible Michael Kors Gorgeous
- Dachshunds (Longhaired): Harewood Royall T Son Of A Biscuit Sl
- Dachshunds (Smooth): Brownwood Diagram Co- Pilot Ss
- Dachshunds (Wirehaired): Nouvelle Bring It On Sw
- Dalmatians: Planett's Pop Star
- Dandie Dinmont Terriers: Von Maser's Madeleine Of The Heart
- Doberman Pinschers: Emilio De Tatindob-Argentina
- Dogo Argentinos: Alpha Del Caritas
- Dogues de Bordeaux: Boston Bordeaux's Montgomery Scott
- English Foxhounds: Monocacy Bend's Farnsworth
- English Toy Spaniels (Blenheim & Prince Charles): Ringo Star Ot Nevskogo Hobbita
- English Toy Spaniels (King Charles & Ruby): Clussexx Paddington Of Flivverway
- Finnish Lapphunds: Lapinkaunis I Want It All
- Finnish Spitz: Badgerden's Big Bark Theory
- Fox Terriers (Smooth): Pinnacle Broxden Lickety Split
- Fox Terriers (Wire): Fleet St. Roque Down Easter
- French Bulldogs: Goldshield's Marvelous Dream Of Mystik
- German Pinschers: Daveren's Radagast Of Greenwood
- German Shepherd Dogs: Kaleef's Mercedes
- Giant Schnauzers: Heathmore's Wintergreen Mountain
- Glen of Imaal Terriers: Abberann One More Day By Glendalough
- Grand Basset Griffon Vendeens: Sidekick's Secret Weapon
- Great Danes: Oakhaven's Uss Dankekraaft Phasers Set To Stun
- Great Pyrenees: Rivergroves Wonder Dog At Pyrcreek
- Greater Swiss Mountain Dogs: Crown's Hrh Prince Of The Night
- Greyhounds: Sobers Hazelyn
- Harriers: Kingsbury Atomic Blizzard
- Havanese: Wynmark's Les Bijoux's Rock'N Rolz At Reverie
- Ibizan Hounds: Abbaio Bushbaby
- Icelandic Sheepdogs: Vali's Double Or Nothing
- Irish Terriers: Breezy's Sky Pilot
- Irish Wolfhounds: Edgewood Deyci Crown Jewel Keepsake
- Italian Greyhounds: Selah Chiaroscuro
- Japanese Chin: We-Syng Chrischin Lucky Liam
- Keeshonden: Windrift's Dirty Hairy
- Kerry Blue Terriers: Kilgawny Take My Man
- Komondorok: Hubbert's Zsaru
- Kuvaszok: Emek Hayarden Cudar
- Lagotti Romagnoli: Boardwalk Here Comes The Sun
- Lakeland Terriers: Northcote's Isn't That The Way
- Lancashire Heelers: Baystar This Is The Way At Knee High
- Leonbergers: Winky-Pinky Bory Cysterskie
- Lhasa Apsos: Ta Sen Westgate Jingle Juice
- Lowchen: Suma's Moonlight Broom Ride
- Maltese: Ta-Jon's Made From Scratch
- Manchester Terriers (Standard): Cashlane's Incantation
- Manchester Terriers (Toy): Chesterfields First Class Fool
- Mastiffs: Marshalsea The Son Also Rises
- Miniature American Shepherds: Alta Oceans Symphony Of The Seas
- Miniature Bull Terriers: Old Forge Love & Light At Legacy
- Miniature Pinschers: Kimro's Debonaire
- Miniature Schnauzers: Zrules Invictus
- Mudik: Twisted Acres Wish Upon A Star
- Neapolitan Mastiffs: Consigliere's Corleone Of Caledonia
- Nederlandse Kooikerhondjes: Jubelend Waterbound Orion's Belt
- Newfoundlands: Pouch Cove's Southwind Billow Maiden Of Aegir
- Norfolk Terriers: Owl Hollow's The Hammer And Pennant
- Norwegian Buhunds: Cloudpointe Ringside Gossip
- Norwegian Elkhounds: Vin-Melca's Nimrod
- Norwegian Lundehunds: Sakari's Mad-Eye Moody
- Norwich Terriers: Maystar's Shonleh Michan Ruddy Duck
- Old English Sheepdogs: Bagatelle Rainbow Moon
- Otterhounds: Dobhran's Alexa Play Some Music
- Papillons: Riesa N Passionpaps Locked And Loaded
- Parson Russell Terriers: Fox Valley Side Hustle
- Pekingese: Piedmont I Love Those Lady Lumps
- Pembroke Welsh Corgis: Beaumanor Brogan Charlotte
- Petits Bassets Griffons Vendeens: M & M's Stellar Hot Mess Express
- Pharaoh Hounds: Jomara's A Kind Of Magic
- Plott Hounds: County Line Truman
- Pointers: Southern The Good In Goodbye
- Pointers (German Shorthaired): Hhh Autumn Sonnet
- Pointers (German Wirehaired): Rnr Impact N Heywire Walk On The Wilde Side
- Polish Lowland Sheepdogs: Sundancer's Forevermore Star Lord
- Pomeranians: Mustang Pony Of Paradise House
- Poodles (Miniature): Surrey Sage
- Poodles (Standard): Lakeridge Secret Persuasion
- Poodles (Toy): Parfait Paperbirch Prosciutto
- Portuguese Podengo Pequenos: Averson Rock N Roll
- Portuguese Water Dogs: Odysea It's Always Sonny At Surfari
- Pugs: Andi In Cahoots
- Pulik: Bubbleton Levitating Bubble
- Pumik: Csunyatelepi Hetyke
- Pyrenean Shepherds: Rpk3 La Brise Violet Celestial
- Rat Terriers: Meraki Intrigued By The Bees
- Redbone Coonhounds: Sidearm Easy Money 3
- Retrievers (Chesapeake Bay): Next Generation's Accelerate
- Retrievers (Curly-Coated): Pizzazz Kurly Kreek Raise A Ruckus
- Retrievers (Flat-Coated): Artic Sun Whispering Words At Moonlight
- Retrievers: (Golden): Cressida Noteworthy
- Retrievers (Labrador): Clearcreek Rock Paper Scissors At Gallivant
- Retrievers (Nova Scotia Duck Tolling): Redmoon's Sexy Son Of A Duck
- Rhodesian Ridgebacks: Adili & IdaB's Reign On Zambezi
- Rottweilers: Marlo's Br Don Juan Demarco
- Russell Terriers: Totgree's Hannabell
- Russian Toys: Charkara Cowboys & Dreamers @ Flashfire
- Saint Bernards: Kris's Kountry Three Card Monte V Northstar
- Salukis: Phaeton Nightingale Of Allihan
- Samoyeds: Snowater's Shining Dawn
- Schipperkes: Delamer Summer Sand Elle
- Scottish Deerhounds: Chase Farm Diamonds On The Inside
- Scottish Terriers: Aidante Until I Wake Up
- Sealyham Terriers: Goodspice Efbe Money Stache
- Setters (English): Quantum Clos Erasmus Spirit World
- Setters (Gordon): Shaker Trees Santana
- Setters (Irish Red and White): Killary's Talk About High Class
- Setters (Irish): Roclyn Got It? Haunt It
- Shetland Sheepdogs: Lynphil Persona
- Shiba Inu: Jogoso's Justified FDC
- Shih Tzu: Hallmark Jolei Out Of This World
- Siberian Huskies: Highlander's Snow Pilot
- Silky Terriers: Shenanigans Carbon Copy
- Skye Terriers: Cragsmoor Skye Boy Is That Good
- Sloughis: Itri Ocerico
- Soft Coated Wheaten Terriers: Keepsake's Fashion Icon
- Spaniels (American Water): Kei-Rin's Gunsmoke
- Spaniels (Boykin): Drinking Until Dark Beekauz
- Spaniels (Clumber): Clussexx Sargeant Major
- Spaniels (Cocker) A.S.C.O.B.: Craco E'Dubronic
- Spaniels (Cocker) Black: Rejoices To The Point
- Spaniels (Parti-Color): Eastwood's Georgia On My Mind
- Spaniels (English Cocker): Majestic Sweet Apple Friends In Low Places
- Spaniels (English Springer): Telltale Bohemian Rhapsody
- Spaniels (Field): Sandscape Icemint Vanity Affair
- Spaniels (Irish Water): Realta Sycomore Spry
- Spaniels (Sussex): Lexxfield Chiparoo
- Spaniels (Welsh Springer): Clussexx On Red Alert At Stonecroft
- Spanish Water Dogs: Dgs Copy This Heifers
- Spinoni Italiani: Collina D'Oro On A Lark JH
- Staffordshire Bull Terriers: Pinnacle's Keyser Soze
- Standard Schnauzers: Steadfast's Sweet Land Of Liberty
- Swedish Vallhunds: Valkyrie's Canadian Bacon
- Tibetan Mastiffs: Aujudon Dreamcatcher King Of Ring Rafael Nadal
- Tibetan Spaniels: Kan Sing's Mahadevi
- Tibetan Terriers: Players Alitara Magic In The Air
- Toy Fox Terriers: Valdon's Triple Bravo
- Treeing Walker Coonhounds: Losr Heritage Knight Of Eldorado
- Vizslas: Rhapsody By Invitation Only
- Weimaraners: Silhouette I Can't Take My Eyes Off You
- Welsh Terriers: Studio Be Curious Jp Justice Hero
- West Highland White Terriers: Elvador Starlight Goblet Of Fire
- Whippets: Pinnacle Garden Party
- Wirehaired Pointing Griffons: Double Barrel's Turkey Creek Jack Johnson
- Wirehaired Vizslas: Dolgos-Nimrod Kaliber
- Xoloitzcuintli: Master Rock Calaco (Alonso Tojo)
- Yorkshire Terriers: Samourai Du Domaine De Monderlay