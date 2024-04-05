Westminster Kennel Club 2024 Westminster Dog Show: Schedule, dates, TV, streaming, how to watch Updated Apr. 5, 2024 3:00 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

We are just about a month away from thousands of dogs competing for this year's Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. The show is the second-longest continuously held sporting event in the United States and has been on TV each year since 1948. Check out everything you need to know about this year's event:

What is the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show?

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show brings together thousands of distinguished dogs to compete in a number of judged events, the iconic dog show, and other competitions including agility, obedience and, new this year, a dock diving trial.

At the dog show, judges aim to assess the quality of breeding stock and winning breeders will be rewarded based on their ability to produce purpose-bred dogs who conform to their written breed standards. Dogs are separated into seven groups: sporting, hound, working, terrier, toy, non-sporting and herding.

When is the 2024 Westminster Dog Show?

The 2024 Westminster Dog Show will run from May 11 to May 14. The show includes seven competitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where is the 2024 Westminster Dog Show?

The 2024 Westminster Dog Show will take place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York. The Best in Show will be crowned on the court in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

It was previously hosted in New York City from its creation in 1877 through 2020, but moved to the Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, NY for 2021 and 2022. Last year was the first at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

How does the Westminster Dog Show work?

Each dog will compete against others in its selected group, and will be awarded points based on the number of dogs it's able to defeat. So, the more dogs competing in any given event, the more points the winner will receive.

Dogs will be judged according to a pre-written standard detailing the ideal dog based on a number of factors such as height, weight, coat, colors, eye color and shape, ear shape, feet, tail and more. The 210 dogs who are deemed Best of Breed move on to compete in Best in Group competitions, and the best of those dogs will vie for the ever-coveted Best In Show title.

2024 Westminster Dog Show Schedule

May 11 - Canine Celebration Day

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET

Masters Agility Championship Preliminaries

Dock Diving at Westminster

Masters Obedience Championship

Breed Showcase

Dog Sports Demonstration Ring

Dog Show 101 Presentation

7 - 9:30 p.m ET

Masters Agility Championship Finals

May 13 - Dog Show Day 1

8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET

Breed Judging (Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding)

Junior Showmanship Preliminaries

7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Group Judging (Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding)

May 14 - Dog Show Day 2

8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET

Breed Judging (Sporting, Working and Terrier)

Junior Showmanship Preliminaries

7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Group Judging (Sporting, Working and Terrier)

Junior Showmanship Finals

Best in Show

How to watch the 2024 Westminster Dog Show

The 2024 Westminster Dog Show will be aired FOX, FS1 and FS2.

How can I stream the 2024 Westminster Dog Show?

You can also stream the whole event on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

Below is the detailed TV viewing schedule for the event:

Saturday, May 11

11th Annual Masters Agility Championship Preliminaries: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. ET (FOX)

Sunday, May 12

11th Annual Masters Agility Championship Finals: 2 - 4:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

Monday, May 13

Breed Judging and Junior Showmanship Preliminaries: 1 - 4 p.m. ET (FS2)

Group Judging (Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, and Herding Groups): 7 - 11 p.m. ET (FS1)

Tuesday, May 14

Breed Judging and Junior Showmanship Preliminaries: 1 - 4 p.m. ET (FS2)

Group Judging (Sporting, Working, Terrier Groups, Best in Show): 7 - 11 p.m. ET (FS1)

Who won Best in Show in 2023?

Buddy Holly the PBGV won last year's Best in Show. Check out the complete list of winners.

share

Get more from Westminster Kennel Club Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more