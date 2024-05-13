2024 Westminster Dog Show: Live breed results, group winners, Best in Show
The 2024 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is in full swing, with plenty of action over the weekend and continuing into this week, with Tuesday's Best in Show — which can be viewed on FS1, FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app — capping everything off.
The show is the second-longest continuously held sporting event in the United States and has been on TV each year since 1948. It brings together thousands of distinguished dogs to compete in a number of judged events, the iconic dog show, and other competitions including agility, obedience and, new this year, a dock diving trial.
Breed Results
Here's a list of the latest breed winners:
- American English Coonhounds: Southeasterns Kentucky Mtn Hearts Desire
- American Eskimo Dogs: Nuuktok's Atka Kunik
- American Foxhounds: Kiarry's Gotta Have Faith
- Australian Cattle Dogs: Three Oaks The Big Chill
- Basenjis: Dark Moon's Ozymandias
- Basset Hounds: Set-A-Part Atajo Of Lomarol Hounds
- Beagle, Not Exceeding 13 In.: Fetch & Smell Olive Oyl
- Bearded Collies: Meadows' Turn The Paige
- Beaucerons: Solstice Du Joie De Vie
- Belgian Malinois: Darkhorse Release The Kraken
- Belgian Tervuren: Coko's You've Been Warned
- Bergamasco Sheepdog: Ancient Eyes Vrai Amour Cc Chanel
- Berger Picards: Eclipse Ace In The Hole
- Biewer Terriers: Arc-En-Ciel Gattaca
- Black and Tan Coonhounds: Squire: I Got My Mojo Working
- Bloodhounds: Flessner's Element Of Surprise
- Brussels Griffons: Hilltop's Don't Fence Me In
- Bulldogs: The King Arthur (Arango/Vanegas)
- Canaan Dogs: Revelation Adiva Aviva Of Samara
- Cavalier King Charles Spaniels: Sheeba Ladies Man
- Chihuahuas (Long Coat): Bramver's First Priority
- Chihuahuas (Smooth Coat): Knockout Pretty Little Liar
- Chinese Cresteds: Gracieux She's A Wildflower
- Cirnechi dell'Etna: Stellare Firenza Di Cy'Era
- Collies (Smooth): Overland Travler Full Of Sugarnspice
- Cotons de Tulear: Just Incredible Michael Kors Gorgeous
- English Toy Spaniels (Blenheim & Prince Charles): Ringo Star Ot Nevskogo Hobbita
- English Toy Spaniels (King Charles & Ruby): Clussexx Paddington Of Flivverway
- Finnish Lapphunds: Lapinkaunis I Want It All
- Finnish Spitz: Badgerden's Big Bark Theory
- French Bulldogs: Goldshield's Marvelous Dream Of Mystik
- Greyhounds: Sobers Hazelyn
- Havanese: Wynmark's Les Bijoux's Rock'N Rolz At Reverie
- Ibizan Hounds: Abbaio Bushbaby
- Irish Wolfhounds: Edgewood Deyci Crown Jewel Keepsake
- Italian Greyhounds: Selah Chiaroscuro
- Japanese Chin: We-Syng Chrischin Lucky Liam
- Lowchen: Suma's Moonlight Broom Ride
- Maltese: Ta-Jon's Made From Scratch
- Manchester Terriers (Toy): Chesterfields First Class Fool
- Miniature Pinschers: Kimro's Debonaire
- Norwegian Elkhounds: Vin-Melca's Nimrod
- Norwegian Lundehunds: Sakari's Mad-Eye Moody
- Pekingese: Piedmont I Love Those Lady Lumps
- Petits Bassets Griffon Vendeens: M & M's Stellar Hot Mess Express
- Pharaoh Hounds: Jomara's A Kind Of Magic
- Poodles (Toy): Parfait Paperbirch Prosciutto
- Portuguese Podengo Pequenos: Averson Rock N Roll
- Pugs: Andi In Cahoots
- Pyrenean Shepherds: Rpk3 La Brise Violet Celestial
- Salukis: Phaeton Nightingale Of Allihan
- Schipperkes: Delamer Summer Sand Elle
- Scottish Deerhounds: Chase Farm Diamonds On The Inside
- Shetland Sheepdogs: Lynphil Persona
- Shih Tzu: Hallmark Jolei Out Of This World
- Sloughis: Itri Ocerico
- Swedish Vallhunds: Valkyrie's Canadian Bacon
- Tibetan Spaniels: Kan Sing's Mahadevi
- Tibetan Terriers: Players Alitara Magic In The Air
- Toy Fox Terriers: Valdon's Triple Bravo
Westminster Dog Show Schedule for Monday and Tuesday
May 13 - Dog Show Day 1
8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
- Breed Judging (Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding)
- Junior Showmanship Preliminaries
7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- Group Judging (Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding)
May 14 - Dog Show Day 2
8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
- Breed Judging (Sporting, Working and Terrier)
- Junior Showmanship Preliminaries
7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- Group Judging (Sporting, Working and Terrier)
- Junior Showmanship Finals
- Best in Show