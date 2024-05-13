Westminster Kennel Club 2024 Westminster Dog Show: Live breed results, group winners, Best in Show Updated May. 13, 2024 2:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is in full swing, with plenty of action over the weekend and continuing into this week, with Tuesday's Best in Show — which can be viewed on FS1, FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app — capping everything off.

The show is the second-longest continuously held sporting event in the United States and has been on TV each year since 1948. It brings together thousands of distinguished dogs to compete in a number of judged events, the iconic dog show, and other competitions including agility, obedience and, new this year, a dock diving trial.

This story will be updated with the results of Monday's action, and it will also include live coverage of all the action from Best in Show.

Breed Results

Here's a list of the latest breed winners:

American English Coonhounds: Southeasterns Kentucky Mtn Hearts Desire

American Eskimo Dogs: Nuuktok's Atka Kunik

American Foxhounds: Kiarry's Gotta Have Faith

Australian Cattle Dogs: Three Oaks The Big Chill

Basenjis: Dark Moon's Ozymandias

Basset Hounds: Set-A-Part Atajo Of Lomarol Hounds

Beagle, Not Exceeding 13 In.: Fetch & Smell Olive Oyl

Bearded Collies: Meadows' Turn The Paige

Beaucerons: Solstice Du Joie De Vie

Belgian Malinois: Darkhorse Release The Kraken

Belgian Tervuren: Coko's You've Been Warned

Bergamasco Sheepdog: Ancient Eyes Vrai Amour Cc Chanel

Berger Picards: Eclipse Ace In The Hole

Biewer Terriers: Arc-En-Ciel Gattaca

Black and Tan Coonhounds: Squire: I Got My Mojo Working

Bloodhounds: Flessner's Element Of Surprise

Brussels Griffons: Hilltop's Don't Fence Me In

Bulldogs: The King Arthur (Arango/Vanegas)

Canaan Dogs: Revelation Adiva Aviva Of Samara

Cavalier King Charles Spaniels : Sheeba Ladies Man

Chihuahuas (Long Coat): Bramver's First Priority

Chihuahuas (Smooth Coat): Knockout Pretty Little Liar

Chinese Cresteds: Gracieux She's A Wildflower

Cirnechi dell'Etna: Stellare Firenza Di Cy'Era

Collies (Smooth): Overland Travler Full Of Sugarnspice

Cotons de Tulear: Just Incredible Michael Kors Gorgeous

English Toy Spaniels (Blenheim & Prince Charles): Ringo Star Ot Nevskogo Hobbita

English Toy Spaniels (King Charles & Ruby): Clussexx Paddington Of Flivverway

Finnish Lapphunds: Lapinkaunis I Want It All

Finnish Spitz: Badgerden's Big Bark Theory

French Bulldogs: Goldshield's Marvelous Dream Of Mystik

Greyhounds: Sobers Hazelyn

Havanese: Wynmark's Les Bijoux's Rock'N Rolz At Reverie

Ibizan Hounds: Abbaio Bushbaby

Irish Wolfhounds: Edgewood Deyci Crown Jewel Keepsake

Italian Greyhounds: Selah Chiaroscuro

Japanese Chin: We-Syng Chrischin Lucky Liam

Lowchen: Suma's Moonlight Broom Ride

Maltese: Ta-Jon's Made From Scratch

Manchester Terriers (Toy): Chesterfields First Class Fool

Miniature Pinschers: Kimro's Debonaire

Norwegian Elkhounds: Vin-Melca's Nimrod

Norwegian Lundehunds: Sakari's Mad-Eye Moody

Pekingese: Piedmont I Love Those Lady Lumps

Petits Bassets Griffon Vendeens: M & M's Stellar Hot Mess Express

Pharaoh Hounds: Jomara's A Kind Of Magic

Poodles (Toy): Parfait Paperbirch Prosciutto

Portuguese Podengo Pequenos: Averson Rock N Roll

Pugs: Andi In Cahoots

Pyrenean Shepherds: Rpk3 La Brise Violet Celestial

Salukis: Phaeton Nightingale Of Allihan

Schipperkes: Delamer Summer Sand Elle

Scottish Deerhounds: Chase Farm Diamonds On The Inside

Shetland Sheepdogs: Lynphil Persona

Shih Tzu: Hallmark Jolei Out Of This World

Sloughis: Itri Ocerico

Swedish Vallhunds: Valkyrie's Canadian Bacon

Tibetan Spaniels: Kan Sing's Mahadevi

Tibetan Terriers: Players Alitara Magic In The Air

Toy Fox Terriers: Valdon's Triple Bravo

Westminster Dog Show Schedule for Monday and Tuesday

May 13 - Dog Show Day 1

8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET

Breed Judging (Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding)

Junior Showmanship Preliminaries

7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Group Judging (Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding)

May 14 - Dog Show Day 2

8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET

Breed Judging (Sporting, Working and Terrier)

Junior Showmanship Preliminaries

7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Group Judging (Sporting, Working and Terrier)

Junior Showmanship Finals

Best in Show

