2026 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show: Group Winners, Results From Day 1

The 2026 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is off to the races!

Group judging for Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding dogs is taking place Monday evening at Madison Square Garden, with the remaining three groups — Sporting, Working and Terrier — being judged on Tuesday night.

Dogs competed against others in their designated groups on Monday, being evaluated based on a detailed standard which outlines the ideal characteristics in various areas (height, weight, coat type, colors, eye shape and color, ear shape, feet, tail and more). The top 202 dogs, recognized as Best of Breed, from two days of competition advance to Best in Group. From there, the seven top dogs competed against one another for the prestigious Best in Show title.

Here are the results:

Hound Group — Afghan Hound

Zaida the Afghan Hound, officially known as GCHG CH Zaida Bint Muti Von Haussman, was the first dog to punch its ticket to Tuesday's Best in Show competition. This year's Hound Group had 356 total entries and 12 total Afghan Hounds in the mix, including Zaida. The most-entered breed in the Hound Group was the Rhodesian Ridgeback (34).

Afghan Hounds are known for their energetic, friendly and sociable demeanor. They were discovered in Afghanistan during the 19th century and brought to England to be hunting dogs for the royal family.

The Hound Group 🐕 2026 Westminster Dog Show Watch the 2026 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Hound Group

Toy Group — Maltese

Cookie the Maltese, officially known as GCHB CH Ta-Jon's Made From Scratch, was the second dog to join this year's Best in Show field. This year's Toy Group had 360 total entries and 10 total Maltese, including Cookie. The most-entered breed in the Toy Group was the Pomeranian (33).

Maltese are known for their courageous, friendly and sociable demeanor. They were once known to have healing qualities by the aristocracy, which would put the small dogs at the end of their beds when they were ill.

The Toy Group 🐕 2026 Westminster Dog Show Watch the 2026 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Toy Group

Non-Sporting Group — Lhasa Apsos

JJ the Lhasa Apsos, officially known as GCHP CH Ta Sen Westgate Jingle Juice, was the third dog that advanced to this year's Best in Show field. The Non-Sporting Group, the second-smallest group in this year's competition, had 297 total entries and six total Lhasa Apsos, including JJ. The most-entered breed in the Non-Sporting Group was the French Bulldog (48).

Lhasa Apsos, a Tibetan breed, are also known for their courageous, friendly and sociable demeanor. A small but sturdy dog, Lhasa Apsos are covered from head to tail with a long, dense, hard coat to protect them from an often-harsh Tibetan climate and were once used to guard the temples.

The Non-Sporting Group 🐕 2026 Westminster Dog Show Watch the 2026 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Non-Sporting Group

Herding Group — Old English Sheepdog

Graham the Old English Sheepdog, officially known as GCHB CH Bugaboo's Give Me S'more, was the fourth dog to advance to Best in Show and the final dog selected Monday night. The Herding Group, the second-biggest group in this year's competition, had 385 total entries and 11 total Old English Sheepdogs, including Graham. The most-entered breed in the Herding Group was the Australian Shepherd (33).

Old English Sheepdogs are also known for their playful, friendly and courageous demeanor and can trace their ancestry back to the 1870s when the wool and textile industries in Europe and the British Isles were booming. They were highly prized for their expertise with livestock.

Terrier Group

Stay tuned for updates.

Working Group

Stay tuned for updates.

Sporting Group

Stay tuned for updates.

Reserve Best in Show (Runner-up)

Stay tuned for updates.

Best in Show

Stay tuned for updates.