2026 WKC Dog Show: Everything To Know About This Year's Competition

To the casual viewer, competing at the 2026 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show might look pretty simple: Get a dog. Groom it. Pose it. Lead it around a ring.

But there's a lot more involved in reaching the pinnacle of U.S. canine events, now in its milestone 150th year.

Here are the ins and outs of Westminster, which started off with a bang on Saturday with the 13th Annual Masters Agility Championship Finals at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York:

When and where is this year's competition?

The 150th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show continues Monday and Tuesday in New York City, with competitions held at both the Javits Center and Madison Square Garden. The seven breed group winners will compete in the final round, known as Best in Show, on Tuesday evening at MSG. Find the full streaming schedule here.

"This is a full circle moment for The Westminster Kennel Club and Madison Square Garden," said Dr. Donald Sturz, President of The Westminster Kennel Club. "An idea that sprung from the historic Westminster Hotel in 1876 came to life at Gilmore’s Garden, marking the very first Westminster Dog Show – 150 years later, here we are in The World’s Most Famous Arena celebrating the love of dogs with unforgettable moments made only in New York."

How many dogs are competing?

Over 3,000 champion dogs representing all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and 17 additional countries, will compete in this year's highly anticipated event.

What's more, all 202 eligible American Kennel Club-recognized breeds will be represented at this year’s show. The largest entries by breed are Golden Retrievers (52), French Bulldogs (48), Labrador Retrievers (35), Rhodesian Ridgebacks (34), Australian Shepherds (33), Pomeranians (33), Cavalier King Charles Spaniels (32), Vizslas (32) and Pugs (31). The newest eligible breed as of 2025, the Danish-Swedish Farmdog, will be represented with 12 entries.

Last year, in 2025, Chihuahuas were the best-represented breed, with 49 entries.

Where are the dogs from?

The states with the most dogs in this year's competition are California (220), Florida (212), New York (154), Texas (140) and Pennsylvania (139). The fewest dogs hail from Hawaii and North Dakota (one each).

There are also 76 entries from Canada and 32 international entries representing 16 additional countries, led by Japan (five), Italy and the Philippines (four). Mexico (three). Brazil, Chile, Czechia and Spain are represented with two entries each, while Bulgaria, Croatia, Finland, Indonesia, Korea, Peru, Poland and Serbia all have one.

[WKC: The Westminster Dog Show Turns 150. Here's What Has And Hasn't Changed Over Time]

Get Ready for the 2026 Westminster Dog Show

How do dogs get into the show?

All the dogs are champions, meaning they have racked up a certain number of points in the sport's complicated system. The process of becoming a show dog begins when breeders determine which puppies are physically and temperamentally suited for what's known as "conformation" competition. Some owners show their own dogs, while other canines have professional handlers who crisscross the country to compete most weekends.

[WKC: Decoding Westminster Kennel Club Show Dogs' Quirky, Tongue-Twisting Names]

How does dog showing work?

Dogs first face off against others of their breed, which sometimes can include dozens of others, sometimes few or even none. Each breed's winner moves on to a semifinal round of judging against others in a group of dozens of breeds. In the final round, the seven group winners compete for best in show.

This year, the group with the most entries is Sporting (440), followed by Herding (385), Working (367), Toy (360), Hound (356), Non-Sporting (297) and Terrier (295).

Judges decide which dog best matches the ideal, or "standard," for its breed. For example, a herding dog might need proportions allowing for tight turns, while some hounds might require thick paw pads for rough terrain.

Judges do hands-on examinations and watch the dogs in motion. Distinctions can be very subtle. Show folk often say victory can go to "the dog on the day," meaning the one that has the performance of a lifetime.

[WKC: What Makes a Winner? A Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Judge Explains]

Who is this year's Best in Show judge?

Two-time Best in Show-winning Pekingese breeder-owner-handler David Fitzpatrick of East Berlin, Pennsylvania will serve as Best in Show judge in this milestone year. He won Best in Show in 2012 with Malachy, and again in 2021 with Wasabi. Over the years, several of his dogs have also won multiple groups and Reserve Best in Show at Westminster.

What do winners get? What breeds have won, or not?

Bragging rights and trophies are at stake. There are no cash prizes, though the agility and obedience winners each get to direct a $5,000 Westminster donation to a training club or to the American Kennel Club Humane Fund.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.