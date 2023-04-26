Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show winners: Every champion since 1907
The Westminster Dog Show has been taking place annually in New York City since 1877. The show attracts thousands of dog enthusiasts from around the world, who come to witness some of the finest dogs from different breeds compete against each other.
The Westminster Dog Show Winners are the cream of the crop, selected from an already exclusive group of dogs that meet the show's strict eligibility requirements. These winners represent the very best of their breed, judged on conformation, temperament, and agility.
The competition culminates in the coveted title of Best in Show. This title is awarded to the dog that exemplifies the qualities of its breed to the highest degree.
Some of the most memorable Westminster Dog Show Winners include Warren Remedy, a Smooth Fox Terrier who won Best in Show twice in 1907 and 1909, and Ch. Warren Remedy, a Wire Fox Terrier who won in 1910. In 1933, Wareland's Lucky Break, an Airedale Terrier, made history as the first dog to win Best in Show three times.
The Westminster Dog Show continues to be one of the most prestigious dog shows in the world, showcasing the best and brightest in canine talent. It's a celebration of the beauty, grace, and skill of dogs, and a testament to the special bond that humans share with their furry companions.
Here is a list of winners throughout the event’s history.
1907: Ch. Warren Remedy | Fox Terrier (Smooth) | Winthrop Rutherfurd | Terrier
1908: Ch. Warren Remedy | Fox Terrier (Smooth) | Winthrop Rutherfurd | Terrier
1909: Ch. Warren Remedy | Fox Terrier (Smooth) | Winthrop Rutherfurd | Terrier
1910: Ch. Sabine Rarebit | Fox Terrier (Smooth) | F. H. Farwell | Terrier
1911: Ch. Tickle Em Jock | Scottish Terrier | A. Albright Jr. | Terrier
1912: Ch. Kenmare Sorceress | Airedale Terrier | William P. Wolcott | Terrier
1913: Ch. Strathtay Prince Albert | Bulldog | Alex H. Stewart | Non-Sporting
1914: Ch. Slumber | Old English Sheepdog | Mrs. Tyler Morse | Working
1915: Ch. Matford Vic | Fox Terrier (Wire) | George W. Quintard | Terrier
1916: Ch. Matford Vic | Fox Terrier (Wire) | George W. Quintard | Terrier
1917: Ch. Conejo Wycollar Boy | Fox Terrier (Wire) | Mr. Bowser Briones of North Florida | Terrier
1918: Ch. Haymarket Faultless | Bull Terrier (White) | R. H. Elliot | Terrier
1919: Ch. Briergate Bright Beauty | Airedale Terrier | G. L. Davis | Terrier
1920: Ch. Conejo Wycollar Boy | Fox Terrier (Wire) | Mrs. Roy A. Rainey | Terrier
1921: Ch. Midkiff Seductive | Spaniel (Cocker) Parti | William T. Payne | Sporting
1922: Ch. Boxwood Barkentine | Airedale Terrier | Frederic C. Hood | Terrier
1923: Not awarded
1924: Ch. Barberry Hill Bootlegger | Sealyham Terrier | Bayard Warren | Terrier
1925: Ch. Governor Moscow | Pointer | Robert F. Maloney | Sporting
1926: Ch. Signal Circuit of Halleston | Fox Terrier (Wire) | Stanley Halle | Terrier
1927: Ch. Pinegrade Perfection | Sealyham Terrier | Frederic C. Brown | Terrier
1928: Ch. Talavera Margaret | Fox Terrier (Wire) | Reginald M. Lewis | Terrier
1929: Laund Loyalty of Bellhaven | Collie (Rough) | Florence B. Ilch | Herding
1930: Ch. Pendley Calling of Blarney | Fox Terrier (Wire) | John Grenville Bates | Terrier
1931: Ch. Pendley Calling of Blarney | Fox Terrier (Wire) | John Grenville Bates | Terrier
1932: Ch. Nancolleth Markable | Pointer | Geraldine Rockefeller Dodge | Sporting
1933: Ch. Warland Protector of Shelterock | Airedale Terrier | S. M. Stewart | Terrier
1934: Ch. Flornell Spicy Bit of Halleston | Fox Terrier (Wire) | Stanley Halle | Terrier
1935: Ch. Nunsoe Duc de la Terrace of Blakeen | Poodle (Standard) | Mrs. Sherman Hoyt | Non-Sporting
1936: Ch. St. Margaret Mignificent of Clairedale | Sealyham Terrier | Claire Knapp | Terrier
1937: Ch. Flornell Spicy Piece of Halleston | Fox Terrier (Wire) | Stanley Halle | Terrier
1938: Daro of Maridor | Setter (English) | Dwight Ellis | Sporting
1939: Ferry v. Rauhfelsen of Giralda | Doberman Pinscher | Geraldine Rockefeller Dodge | Working
1940: Ch. My Own Brucie | Spaniel (Cocker) Black | Herman E. Mellenthin | Sporting
1941: Ch. My Own Brucie | Spaniel (Cocker) Black | Herman E. Mellenthin | Sporting
1942: Ch. Wolvey Pattern of Edgerstoune | West Highland White Terrier | Constance Winant | Terrier
1943: Ch. Pitter Patter of Piperscroft | Poodle (Miniature) | Mrs. P. H. B. Frelinghuysen | Non-Sporting
1944: Ch. Flornell-Rare-Bit of Twin Ponds | Welsh Terrier | Mrs. Edward P. Alker | Terrier
1945: Ch. Shieling's Signature | Scottish Terrier | Mr. & Mrs. T. H. Snethen | Terrier
1946: Ch. Hetherington Model Rhythm | Fox Terrier (Wire) | Mr. & Mrs. T. H. Carruthers | Terrier
1947: Ch. Warlord of Mazelaine | Boxer | Mr. & Mrs. Richard C. Kettles Jr. | Working
1948: Ch. Rock Ridge Night Rocket | Bedlington Terrier | Mr. & Mrs. William A. Rockefeller | Terrier
1949: Ch. Mazelaine Zazarac Brandy | Boxer | Mr. & Mrs. John Phelps Wagner | Working
1950: Ch. Walsing Winning Trick of Edgerstoune | Scottish Terrier | Constance Winant | Terrier
1951: Ch. Bang Away of Sirrah Crest | Boxer | Dr. & Mrs. R. C. Harris | Working
1952: Ch. Rancho Dobe's Storm | Doberman Pinscher | Mr. & Mrs. Len Carey | Working
1953: Ch. Rancho Dobe's Storm | Doberman Pinscher | Mr. & Mrs. Len Carey | Working
1954: Ch. Carmor's Rise and Shine | Spaniel (Cocker) ASCOB | Mrs. Carl E. Morgan | Sporting
1955: Ch. Kippax Fearnought | Bulldog | John A. Saylor | Non-Sporting
1956: Ch. Wilber White Swan | Poodle (Toy) | Bertha Smith | Toy
1957: Ch. Shirkhan of Grandeur | Afghan Hound | Sunny Shay, Dorothy Chenade | Hound
1958: Ch. Puttencove Promise | Poodle (Standard) | Mrs. George Puttnam | Non-Sporting
1959: Ch. Fontclair Festoon | Poodle (Miniature) | Clarence Dillon | Non-Sporting
1960: Ch. Chik T'Sun of Caversham | Pekingese | Mr. & Mrs. C. C. Venable | Toy
1961: Ch. Cappoquin Little Sister | Poodle (Toy) | Florence Michelson | Toy
1962: Ch. Elfinbrook Simon | West Highland White Terrier | Barbara Worcester | Terrier
1963: Ch. Wakefield's Black Knight | Spaniel (English Springer) | Mrs. W. J. S. Borie | Sporting
1964: Ch. Courtenay Fleetfoot of Pennyworth | Whippet | Peggy Newcombe | Hound
1965: Ch. Carmichael's Fanfare | Scottish Terrier | Mr. & Mrs. Charles C. Stalter | Terrier
1966: Ch. Zeloy Mooremaide's Magic | Fox Terrier (Wire) | Marion G. Bunker | Terrier
1967: Ch. Bardene Bingo | Scottish Terrier | E. H. Stuart | Terrier
1968: Ch. Stingray of Derryabah | Lakeland Terrier | Mr. & Mrs. James A. Farrell Jr. | Terrier Ch. Glamoor Good News | Skye Terrier | W. Goodman, Mrs. A. Goodman | Terrier
1970: Ch. Arriba's Prima Donna | Boxer | Dr. & Mrs. P. Pagano, Dr. T. Fickes | Working
1971: Ch. Chinoe's Adamant James | Spaniel (English Springer) | Milton E. Prickett | Sporting
1972: Ch. Chinoe's Adamant James | Spaniel (English Springer) | Milton E. Prickett | Sporting
1973: Ch. Acadia Command Performance | Poodle (Standard) | Edward Jenner, Jo Ann Sering | Non-Sporting
1974: Ch. Gretchenhof Columbia River | Pointer (German Shorthaired) | Richard P. Smith | Sporting
1975: Ch. Sir Lancelot of Barvan | Old English Sheepdog | Mr. & Mrs. R. Vanword | Working
1976: Ch. Jo Ni's Red Baron of Crofton | Lakeland Terrier | Mrs. V. K. Dickson | Terrier
1977: Ch. Dersade Bobby's Girl | Sealyham Terrier | Pool Forge Kennels | Terrier
1978: Ch. Cede Higgins | Yorkshire Terrier | Barbara A. & Charles W. Switzer | Toy
1979: Ch. Oak Tree's Irishtocrat | Spaniel (Irish Water) | Anne E. Snelling | Sporting
1980: Ch. Innisfree's Sierra Cinnar | Siberian Husky | Kathleen Kanzler | Working
1981: Ch. Dhandys Favorite Woodchuck | Pug | Robert A. Hauslohner | Toy
1982: Ch. St. Aubrey Dragonora of Elsdon | Pekingese | Anne E. Snelling | Toy
1983: Ch. Kabiks The Challenger | Afghan Hound | Chris & Marguerite Terrell | Hound
1984: Ch. Seaward's Blackbeard | Newfoundland | Nell Ayers | Working
1985: Ch. Braeburn's Close Encounter | Scottish Terrier | Sonnie & Alan Novick | Terrier
1986: Ch. Marjetta's National Acclaim | Pointer | Mrs. A. R. Robson, Michael Zollo | Sporting
1987: Ch. Covy Tucker Hill's Manhattan | German Shepherd Dog | S. Braunstein, J. Firestone | Herding
1988: Ch. Great Elms Prince Charming II | Pomeranian | Skip Piazza, Olga Baker | Toy
1989: Ch. Royal Tudor's Wild As The Wind | Doberman Pinscher | R. & C. Vida, B. Wilhite, A. & S. Korp | Working
1990: Ch. Wendessa Crown Prince | Pekingese | Edward B. Jenner | Toy
1991: Ch. Whisperwind On A Carousel | Poodle (Standard) | Dr. & Mrs. Frederick Hartsock | Non-Sporting
1992: Ch. Registry's Lonesome Dove | Fox Terrier (Wire) | Marion W. & Samuel B. Lawrence | Terrier
1993: Ch. Salilyn's Condor | Spaniel (English Springer) | D. & R. Herzig, J. Gasow | Sporting
1994: Ch. Chidley Willum The Conqueror | Norwich Terrier | Ruth Cooper, Patricia Lussier | Terrier
1995: Ch. Gaelforce Postscript | Scottish Terrier | Dr. J. Kinnarney, Dr. V. Huber | Terrier
1996: Ch. Clussexx Country Sunrise | Spaniel (Clumber) | Judith & Richard Zaleski | Sporting
1997: Ch. Parsifal Di Casa Netzer | Standard Schnauzer | Rita Holloway, Gabrio Del Torre | Working
1998: Ch. Fairewood Frolic | Norwich Terrier | Sandina Kennels | Terrier
1999: Ch. Loteki Supernatural Being | Papillon | John Oulton | Toy
2000: Ch. Salilyn 'N Erin's Shameless | Spaniel (English Springer) | C. Blain, F. Sunseri, J. Gasow | Sporting
2001: Ch. Special Times Just Right | Bichon Frise | C. Ruggles, E. McDonald, F. Werneck | Non-Sporting
2002: Ch. Surrey Spice Girl | Poodle (Miniature) | Ron L. Scott, Barbara Scott | Non-Sporting
2003: Ch. Torums Scarf Michael | Kerry Blue Terrier | Marilu Hansen | Terrier
2004: Ch. Darbydale's All Rise Pouch Cove | Newfoundland | Peggy Helming, Carol Bernard Bergmann | Working
2005: Ch. Kan-Point's VJK Autumn Roses | Pointer (German Shorthaired) | L. & R. Stark, C. Cronk, V. Nunes-Atkinson | Sporting
2006: Ch. Rocky Top's Sundance Kid | Bull Terrier (Colored) | Barbara Bishop, W. F. Poole, N. Shepherd, R. P. Pool | Terrier
2007: Ch. Felicity's Diamond Jim | Spaniel (English Springer) | Teresa Patton, Allen Patton, R. Dehmel, D. Hadsall | Sporting
2008: Ch. K-Run's Park Me In First | Beagle (15 Inch) | Caroline Dowell, Eddie Dziuk, Jon Woodring, Kathy Weich | Hound
2009: Ch. Clussexx Three D Grinchy Glee | Sussex Spaniel | Cecilla Ruggles, Beth Dowd, Scott Sommer | Sporting
2010: Ch. Roundtown Mercedes of Maryscot | Scottish Terrier | Amelia and Dan Musser | Terrier
2011: GCH Foxcliffe Hickory Wind | Scottish Deerhound | Sally Sweatt, Cecilia L. Dove, and Dr. R. Scott Dove | Hound
2012: GCH Palacegarden Malachy | Pekingese | Iris Love, S. Middlebrooks and D. Fitzpatrick | Toy
2013: GCH Banana Joe V Tani Kazari | Affenpinscher | Mieke Cooijmans | Toy
2014: GCH Afterall Painting The Sky | Fox Terrier (Wire) | Victor Malzoni Jr., Torie Steele, S & M Olund & D Ryan | Terrier
2015: Ch. Tashtins Lookin For Trouble | Beagle (15 Inch) | Eddie Dziuk & Lori Crandlemire & Kaitlyn Crandlemire | Hound
2016: GCH Vjk-Myst Garbonita's California Journey | Pointer (German Shorthaired) | Valerie Atkinson & Alice Manning & Yvonne Hassler-Deterding | Sporting
2017: GCH Rumor Has It | German Shepherd | Kent Boyles | Herding
2018: GCHP Belle Creek's All I Care About Is Love | Bichon Frise | Patrina Odette, Bruce Odette, Lindsay Van Keuren, Lorrie Carlton, Larry Letsche DVM | Non-Sporting
2019: GCHB CH Kingarthur Van Foliny Home | Fox Terrier (Wire) | Victor Malzoni Jr. | Terrier
2020: GCHP Stone Run Afternoon Tea | Poodle (Standard) | Connie Unger, W Lee | Non-Sporting
2021: GCH CH Pequest Wasabi | Pekingese | S Middlebrooks, P Steinman, I Love, & David Fitzpatrick | Toy
2022: GCHB Flessner’s Toot My Own Horn | Bloodhound | Chris & Bryan Flessner & Heather Helmer & Tina | Hound