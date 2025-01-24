Westminster Kennel Club 2025 Westminster Dog Show: Schedule, dates, TV, streaming, how to watch Updated Jan. 24, 2025 10:49 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 149th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is here! As one of the most prestigious and long-standing events in the canine world, it continues to captivate dog lovers everywhere. With a rich history dating back to 1877, the show has been televised annually since 1948. Tune in to FOXSports.com for live coverage.

Check out everything you need to know about this year’s event:

What is the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show?

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show brings together thousands of elite dogs for a series of events, showcasing not only the renowned dog show but also exciting competitions like agility, obedience, and dock diving.

In the dog show, judges focus on evaluating breeding quality, awarding breeders whose dogs exemplify the ideal traits outlined in the breed standards. The participating dogs are divided into seven categories: sporting, hound, working, terrier, toy, non-sporting, and herding.

When is the Westminster Dog Show?

The 2025 Westminster Dog Show will occur on February 8, 10 and 11, 2025. The show includes seven competitions.

Where is the 2025 Westminster Dog Show?

The 2025 Westminster Dog Show will take place at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center & Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. The Best in Show will be crowned in Madison Square Garden.

It was previously hosted in New York City from its creation in 1877 through 2020, but moved to the Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, NY for 2021 and 2022. In 2023, it was then moved to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York. This year, the competition is back to being held in New York City, with events at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center & Madison Square Garden.

How does the Westminster Dog Show work?

Each dog will compete against others in its designated group, earning points for each dog it defeats. The more dogs in the event, the higher the points awarded to the winner.

Dogs will be evaluated based on a detailed standard which outlines the ideal characteristics in various areas such as height, weight, coat type, colors, eye shape and color, ear shape, feet, tail and more. The top 210 dogs, recognized as Best of Breed, will advance to the Best in Group competitions. From there, the top dogs will compete for the prestigious Best in Show title.

2025 Westminster Dog Show Schedule

February 8 – Canine Celebration Day

7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center

Masters Agility Championship Preliminaries

Demonstration Ring

Masters Obedience Championship

Flyball Tournament

Human Agility Course

4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. ET, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center

Masters Agility Championship Finals

February 10 – Dog Show Day 1

8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center

Breed Judging (Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, Herding)

Junior Showmanship Preliminaries

7:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. ET, Madison Square Garden

Group Judging (Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, Herding)

February 11 – Dog Show Day 2

8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center

Breed Judging (Sporting, Working, Terrier)

Junior Showmanship Preliminaries

7 p.m. - 11 p.m. ET, Madison Square Garden

Group Judging (Sporting, Working, Terrier)

Junior Showmanship Finals

Best In Show

How to watch the 2025 Westminster Dog Show

The 2025 Westminster Dog Show will be aired on FOX, FS1 and FS2.

How can I stream the 2025 Westminster Dog Show?

You can also stream the whole event on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

Below is the detailed TV viewing schedule for the event:

Saturday, February 8

12th Annual Masters Agility Championship Finals: 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. ET (FOX)

Monday, February 10

Breed Judging and Junior Showmanship Preliminaries: 1 - 4 p.m. ET (FS2)

Group Judging (Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, Herding Groups): 7:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. ET (FS1)

Tuesday, February 11

Breed Judging and Junior Showmanship Preliminaries: 1 - 4 p.m. ET (FS2)

Group Judging (Sporting, Working, Terrier, Best in Show): 7:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. ET (FS1)

Who are the 2025 Group Winners?

As the results come in, we will have our live group winners and breed results tracker.

Who won Best in Show in 2024?

Sage the Miniature Poodle won Best in Show in 2024. Check out the complete list of winners.

