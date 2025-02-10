2025 WKC Dog Show: Bourbon the Whippet headlines Day 1 winners
Monday kicked off the first day of judging to find the seven dogs that will ultimately compete for Best in Show at the 2025 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, the second-oldest continuously held sporting event in the United States.
Dogs will compete against others in their designated group, being evaluated based on a detailed standard which outlines the ideal characteristics in various areas, such as height, weight, coat type, colors, eye shape and color, ear shape, feet, tail and more. The top 201 dogs, recognized as Best of Breed, will advance to the Best in Group competitions. From there, the top dogs will compete for the prestigious Best in Show title.
Things began at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York with judging of individual breeds before heading to Madison Square Garden, where one dog was selected to represent the Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding Groups. The dogs representing the remaining Sporting, Working and Terrier Groups will be picked on Tuesday.
Here are the results!
Hound Group
Toy Group
Non-Sporting Group
Check back for updates.
Herding Groups
Check back for updates.
Sporting Group
Check back for updates.
Working Group
Check back for updates.
Terrier Group
Check back for updates.
