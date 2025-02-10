Westminster Kennel Club
2025 WKC Dog Show: Bourbon the Whippet headlines Day 1 winners
Westminster Kennel Club

2025 WKC Dog Show: Bourbon the Whippet headlines Day 1 winners

Updated Feb. 10, 2025 9:21 p.m. ET

Monday kicked off the first day of judging to find the seven dogs that will ultimately compete for Best in Show at the 2025 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, the second-oldest continuously held sporting event in the United States.

Dogs will compete against others in their designated group, being evaluated based on a detailed standard which outlines the ideal characteristics in various areas, such as height, weight, coat type, colors, eye shape and color, ear shape, feet, tail and more. The top 201 dogs, recognized as Best of Breed, will advance to the Best in Group competitions. From there, the top dogs will compete for the prestigious Best in Show title.

ADVERTISEMENT

[Related: 2025 Westminster Dog Show: Schedule, dates, TV, streaming, how to watch]

Things began at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York with judging of individual breeds before heading to Madison Square Garden, where one dog was selected to represent the Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding Groups. The dogs representing the remaining Sporting, Working and Terrier Groups will be picked on Tuesday.

Here are the results!

Hound Group

Bourbon the Whippet wins the WKC Hound Group | Westminster Kennel Club

Bourbon the Whippet wins the WKC Hound Group | Westminster Kennel Club

Toy Group

Comet the Shih Tzu wins the WKC Toy Group | Westminster Kennel Club

Comet the Shih Tzu wins the WKC Toy Group | Westminster Kennel Club

Non-Sporting Group

Check back for updates.

Herding Groups

Check back for updates.

Sporting Group 

Check back for updates.

Working Group

Check back for updates.

Terrier Group

Check back for updates.

Read more:

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Westminster Kennel Club
share
Get more from Westminster Kennel Club Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 Westminster Dog Show: Schedule, dates, TV, streaming, how to watch

2025 Westminster Dog Show: Schedule, dates, TV, streaming, how to watch

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 2025Daytona 500 Image Daytona 500Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Image Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes