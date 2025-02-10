Westminster Kennel Club 2025 WKC Dog Show: Bourbon the Whippet headlines Day 1 winners Updated Feb. 10, 2025 9:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Monday kicked off the first day of judging to find the seven dogs that will ultimately compete for Best in Show at the 2025 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, the second-oldest continuously held sporting event in the United States.

Dogs will compete against others in their designated group, being evaluated based on a detailed standard which outlines the ideal characteristics in various areas, such as height, weight, coat type, colors, eye shape and color, ear shape, feet, tail and more. The top 201 dogs, recognized as Best of Breed, will advance to the Best in Group competitions. From there, the top dogs will compete for the prestigious Best in Show title.

ADVERTISEMENT

[Related: 2025 Westminster Dog Show: Schedule, dates, TV, streaming, how to watch]

Things began at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York with judging of individual breeds before heading to Madison Square Garden, where one dog was selected to represent the Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding Groups. The dogs representing the remaining Sporting, Working and Terrier Groups will be picked on Tuesday.

Here are the results!

Hound Group

Bourbon the Whippet wins the WKC Hound Group | Westminster Kennel Club

Toy Group

Comet the Shih Tzu wins the WKC Toy Group | Westminster Kennel Club

Non-Sporting Group

Check back for updates.

Herding Groups

Check back for updates.

Sporting Group

Check back for updates.

Working Group

Check back for updates.

Terrier Group

Check back for updates.

Read more:

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Westminster Kennel Club

share

Get more from Westminster Kennel Club Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more