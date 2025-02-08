Westminster Kennel Club 2025 WKC Dog Show: Vanish the Border Collie wins Masters Agility Championship Updated Feb. 8, 2025 9:09 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is in full swing!

Vanish the Border Collie won the 12th Annual Masters Agility Championship Finals on Saturday, continuing the herding breed's dominant reign in the competition. Vanish's win marks the ninth for a Border Collie out of 12 all-time winners.

Vanish, who represented the 16-inch division, sped her way through the course in just 26.49 seconds. Just as impressive, Vanish didn't slip up once, making a clean run to victory.

Still, that time was less than a second better than the runner-up in the competition. Swindle Celebration, a Shetland Sheepdog, completed the course in 26.91 seconds, just 0.42 seconds slower than Vanish.

Both Vanish and Swindle Celebration completed the course in a quicker time than last year's winner, Nimble, the All-American dog who ran it in 28.76 seconds. It was also quicker than Truant the Border Collie's victory in 2023, a time of 28.68 seconds that was previously the fastest winning time since the event began in 2014.

"I'm completely speechless," Emily Klarman, Vanish's handler, told FOX Sports after the win.

The Masters Agility Championship Finals was the highlight of the Canine Celebration Day on Saturday. Agility is a timed competition that tests a dog’s ability to complete an obstacle course — including any combination of tunnels, seesaw, bar and wall jumps, weave poles and more — following the commands of its handler. Participants are not given the course map ahead of time, and agility is judged by time and completion (minus faults) of the course.

The WKC donates $5,000 to honor the winner to the AKC training club of their choice or the AKC Humane Fund, along with a donation of $1,000 in the names of the four remaining first-place dogs in their height classes and the highest-scoring All-American (mixed breed) dog.

The 2025 WKC Dog Show will pause for Super Bowl LIX on Sunday and resume Monday, with events taking place at Madison Square Garden and Jacob K. Javits Convention. Best in Show will be crowned Tuesday at MSG.

The 149th annual WKC Dog Show airs on FOX, FS1 and FS2 this week. You can also stream the event on FOXSports.com and on the FOX Sports app. Find a full schedule of events and more info on how to watch here.

