Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show: Best in Show winners, breeds by year

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show brings together thousands of elite dogs for a series of events and judging, culminating with the highly anticipated crowning of Best in Show.

With a rich history dating back to 1877, the WKC Dog Show is one of the most prestigious and long-standing events in the canine world, and it continues to captivate dog lovers everywhere. The competition will take place at Madison Square Garden and Jacob K. Javits Convention Center this week.

Some of the most memorable WKC Dog Show winners include Warren Remedy, a Smooth Fox Terrier who won Best in Show twice (1907 and 1909), and Ch. Warren Remedy, a Wire Fox Terrier who won in 1910. In 1933, Wareland's Lucky Break, an Airedale Terrier, made history as the first dog to win Best in Show three times.

Last year, Sage the Miniature Poodle of the Non-Sporting Group took home the grand prize.

2024: GCHG CH Surrey Sage - Poodle (Miniature)

2023: GCH Soletrader Buddy Holly - Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen

2022: GCHB Flessner’s Toot My Own Horn - Bloodhound

2021: GCH CH Pequest Wasabi - Pekingese

2020: GCHP Stone Run Afternoon Tea - Poodle (Standard)

2019: GCHB CH Kingarthur Van Foliny Home - Fox Terrier (Wire)

2018: GCHP Belle Creek's All I Care About Is Love - Bichon Frise

2017: GCH Rumor Has It - German Shepherd

2016: GCH Vjk-Myst Garbonita's California Journey - Pointer (German Shorthaired)

2015: Ch. Tashtins Lookin For Trouble - Beagle (15 Inch)

2014: GCH Afterall Painting The Sky - Fox Terrier (Wire)

2013: GCH Banana Joe V Tani Kazari - Affenpinscher

2012: GCH Palacegarden Malachy - Pekingese

2011: GCH Foxcliffe Hickory Wind - Scottish Deerhound

2010: Ch. Roundtown Mercedes of Maryscot - Scottish Terrier

2009: Ch. Clussexx Three D Grinchy Glee - Sussex Spaniel

2008: Ch. K-Run's Park Me In First - Beagle (15 Inch)

2007: Ch. Felicity's Diamond Jim - Spaniel (English Springer)

2006: Ch. Rocky Top's Sundance Kid - Bull Terrier (Colored)

2005: Ch. Kan-Point's VJK Autumn Roses - Pointer (German Shorthaired)

2004: Ch. Darbydale's All Rise Pouch Cove - Newfoundland

2003: Ch. Torums Scarf Michael - Kerry Blue Terrier

2002: Ch. Surrey Spice Girl - Poodle (Miniature)

2001: Ch. Special Times Just Right - Bichon Frise

2000: Ch. Salilyn 'N Erin's Shameless - Spaniel (English Springer)

1999: Ch. Loteki Supernatural Being - Papillon

1998: Ch. Fairewood Frolic - Norwich Terrier

1997: Ch. Parsifal Di Casa Netzer - Standard Schnauzer

1996: Ch. Clussexx Country Sunrise - Spaniel (Clumber)

1995: Ch. Gaelforce Postscript - Scottish Terrier

1994: Ch. Chidley Willum The Conqueror - Norwich Terrier

1993: Ch. Salilyn's Condor - Spaniel (English Springer)

1992: Ch. Registry's Lonesome Dove - Fox Terrier (Wire)

1991: Ch. Whisperwind On A Carousel - Poodle (Standard)

1990: Ch. Wendessa Crown Prince - Pekingese

1989: Ch. Royal Tudor's Wild As The Wind - Doberman Pinscher

1988: Ch. Great Elms Prince Charming II - Pomeranian

1987: Ch. Covy Tucker Hill's Manhattan - German Shepherd Dog

1986: Ch. Marjetta's National Acclaim - Pointer

1985: Ch. Braeburn's Close Encounter - Scottish Terrier

1984: Ch. Seaward's Blackbeard - Newfoundland

1983: Ch. Kabiks The Challenger - Afghan Hound

1982: Ch. St. Aubrey Dragonora of Elsdon - Pekingese

1981: Ch. Dhandys Favorite Woodchuck - Pug

1980: Ch. Innisfree's Sierra Cinnar - Siberian Husky

1979: Ch. Oak Tree's Irishtocrat - Spaniel (Irish Water)

1978: Ch. Cede Higgins - Yorkshire Terrier

1977: Ch. Dersade Bobby's Girl - Sealyham Terrier

1976: Ch. Jo Ni's Red Baron of Crofton - Lakeland Terrier

1975: Ch. Sir Lancelot of Barvan - Old English Sheepdog

1974: Ch. Gretchenhof Columbia River - Pointer (German Shorthaired)

1973: Ch. Acadia Command Performance - Poodle (Standard)

1972: Ch. Chinoe's Adamant James - Spaniel (English Springer)

1971: Ch. Chinoe's Adamant James - Spaniel (English Springer)

1970: Ch. Arriba's Prima Donna - Boxer

1969: Ch. Glamoor Good News - Skye Terrier

1968: Ch. Stingray of Derryabah - Lakeland Terrier

1967: Ch. Bardene Bingo - Scottish Terrier

1966: Ch. Zeloy Mooremaide's Magic - Fox Terrier (Wire)

1965: Ch. Carmichael's Fanfare - Scottish Terrier

1964: Ch. Courtenay Fleetfoot of Pennyworth - Whippet

1963: Ch. Wakefield's Black Knight - Spaniel (English Springer)

1962: Ch. Elfinbrook Simon - West Highland White Terrier

1961: Ch. Cappoquin Little Sister - Poodle (Toy)

1960: Ch. Chik T'Sun of Caversham - Pekingese

1959: Ch. Fontclair Festoon - Poodle (Miniature)

1958: Ch. Puttencove Promise - Poodle (Standard)

1957: Ch. Shirkhan of Grandeur - Afghan Hound

1956: Ch. Wilber White Swan - Poodle (Toy)

1955: Ch. Kippax Fearnought - Bulldog

1954: Ch. Carmor's Rise and Shine - Spaniel (Cocker) ASCOB

1953: Ch. Rancho Dobe's Storm - Doberman Pinscher

1952: Ch. Rancho Dobe's Storm - Doberman Pinscher

1951: Ch. Bang Away of Sirrah Crest - Boxer

1950: Ch. Walsing Winning Trick of Edgerstoune - Scottish Terrier

1949: Ch. Mazelaine Zazarac Brandy - Boxer

1948: Ch. Rock Ridge Night Rocket - Bedlington Terrier

1947: Ch. Warlord of Mazelaine - Boxer

1946: Ch. Hetherington Model Rhythm - Fox Terrier (Wire)

1945: Ch. Shieling's Signature - Scottish Terrier

1944: Ch. Flornell-Rare-Bit of Twin Ponds - Welsh Terrier

1943: Ch. Pitter Patter of Piperscroft - Poodle (Miniature)

1942: Ch. Wolvey Pattern of Edgerstoune - West Highland White Terrier

1941: Ch. My Own Brucie - Spaniel (Cocker) Black

1940: Ch. My Own Brucie - Spaniel (Cocker) Black

1939: Ferry v. Rauhfelsen of Giralda - Doberman Pinscher

1938: Daro of Maridor - Setter (English)

1937: Ch. Flornell Spicy Piece of Halleston - Fox Terrier (Wire)

1936: Ch. St. Margaret Mignificent of Clairedale - Sealyham Terrier

1935: Ch. Nunsoe Duc de la Terrace of Blakeen - Poodle (Standard)

1934: Ch. Flornell Spicy Bit of Halleston - Fox Terrier (Wire)

1933: Ch. Warland Protector of Shelterock - Airedale Terrier

1932: Ch. Nancolleth Markable - Pointer

1931: Ch. Pendley Calling of Blarney - Fox Terrier (Wire)

1930: Ch. Pendley Calling of Blarney - Fox Terrier (Wire)

1929: Laund Loyalty of Bellhaven - Collie (Rough)

1928: Ch. Talavera Margaret - Fox Terrier (Wire)

1927: Ch. Pinegrade Perfection - Sealyham Terrier

1926: Ch. Signal Circuit of Halleston - Fox Terrier (Wire)

1925: Ch. Governor Moscow - Pointer

1924: Ch. Barberry Hill Bootlegger - Sealyham Terrier

1923: Not awarded

1922: Ch. Boxwood Barkentine - Airedale Terrier

1921: Ch. Midkiff Seductive - Spaniel (Cocker) Parti

1920: Ch. Conejo Wycollar Boy - Fox Terrier (Wire)

1919: Ch. Briergate Bright Beauty - Airedale Terrier

1918: Ch. Haymarket Faultless - Bull Terrier (White)

1917: Ch. Conejo Wycollar Boy - Fox Terrier (Wire)

1916: Ch. Matford Vic - Fox Terrier (Wire)

1915: Ch. Matford Vic - Fox Terrier (Wire)

1914: Ch. Slumber - Old English Sheepdog

1913: Ch. Strathtay Prince Albert - Bulldog

1912: Ch. Kenmare Sorceress - Airedale Terrier

1911: Ch. Tickle Em Jock - Scottish Terrier

1910: Ch. Sabine Rarebit - Fox Terrier (Smooth)

1909: Ch. Warren Remedy - Fox Terrier (Smooth)

1908: Ch. Warren Remedy - Fox Terrier (Smooth)

1907: Ch. Warren Remedy - Fox Terrier (Smooth)

Which breed has won Best in Show the most?

The Wire Fox Terrier breed has the most Best in Show wins with 15. Below is a list of the top five breeds:

Wire Fox Terrier (15)

Scottish Terrier (eight)

English Springer Spaniel (six)

Standard Poodle (five)

Pekingese (five)

Which group has won Best in Show the most?

The Terrier group has the most Best in Show wins with 47. Below is a list of the winners by group:

Terrier (47)

Sporting (18)

Working (13)

Toy (12)

Non-sporting (12)

Hound (seven)

Herding (five)

