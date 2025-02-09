Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show: Best in Show winners, breeds by year
The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show brings together thousands of elite dogs for a series of events and judging, culminating with the highly anticipated crowning of Best in Show.
With a rich history dating back to 1877, the WKC Dog Show is one of the most prestigious and long-standing events in the canine world, and it continues to captivate dog lovers everywhere. The competition will take place at Madison Square Garden and Jacob K. Javits Convention Center this week.
Some of the most memorable WKC Dog Show winners include Warren Remedy, a Smooth Fox Terrier who won Best in Show twice (1907 and 1909), and Ch. Warren Remedy, a Wire Fox Terrier who won in 1910. In 1933, Wareland's Lucky Break, an Airedale Terrier, made history as the first dog to win Best in Show three times.
Last year, Sage the Miniature Poodle of the Non-Sporting Group took home the grand prize.
Here's a list of winners throughout the event’s history by year, dog name and breed:
Best in Show Winners
- 2024: GCHG CH Surrey Sage - Poodle (Miniature)
- 2023: GCH Soletrader Buddy Holly - Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen
- 2022: GCHB Flessner’s Toot My Own Horn - Bloodhound
- 2021: GCH CH Pequest Wasabi - Pekingese
- 2020: GCHP Stone Run Afternoon Tea - Poodle (Standard)
- 2019: GCHB CH Kingarthur Van Foliny Home - Fox Terrier (Wire)
- 2018: GCHP Belle Creek's All I Care About Is Love - Bichon Frise
- 2017: GCH Rumor Has It - German Shepherd
- 2016: GCH Vjk-Myst Garbonita's California Journey - Pointer (German Shorthaired)
- 2015: Ch. Tashtins Lookin For Trouble - Beagle (15 Inch)
- 2014: GCH Afterall Painting The Sky - Fox Terrier (Wire)
- 2013: GCH Banana Joe V Tani Kazari - Affenpinscher
- 2012: GCH Palacegarden Malachy - Pekingese
- 2011: GCH Foxcliffe Hickory Wind - Scottish Deerhound
- 2010: Ch. Roundtown Mercedes of Maryscot - Scottish Terrier
- 2009: Ch. Clussexx Three D Grinchy Glee - Sussex Spaniel
- 2008: Ch. K-Run's Park Me In First - Beagle (15 Inch)
- 2007: Ch. Felicity's Diamond Jim - Spaniel (English Springer)
- 2006: Ch. Rocky Top's Sundance Kid - Bull Terrier (Colored)
- 2005: Ch. Kan-Point's VJK Autumn Roses - Pointer (German Shorthaired)
- 2004: Ch. Darbydale's All Rise Pouch Cove - Newfoundland
- 2003: Ch. Torums Scarf Michael - Kerry Blue Terrier
- 2002: Ch. Surrey Spice Girl - Poodle (Miniature)
- 2001: Ch. Special Times Just Right - Bichon Frise
- 2000: Ch. Salilyn 'N Erin's Shameless - Spaniel (English Springer)
- 1999: Ch. Loteki Supernatural Being - Papillon
- 1998: Ch. Fairewood Frolic - Norwich Terrier
- 1997: Ch. Parsifal Di Casa Netzer - Standard Schnauzer
- 1996: Ch. Clussexx Country Sunrise - Spaniel (Clumber)
- 1995: Ch. Gaelforce Postscript - Scottish Terrier
- 1994: Ch. Chidley Willum The Conqueror - Norwich Terrier
- 1993: Ch. Salilyn's Condor - Spaniel (English Springer)
- 1992: Ch. Registry's Lonesome Dove - Fox Terrier (Wire)
- 1991: Ch. Whisperwind On A Carousel - Poodle (Standard)
- 1990: Ch. Wendessa Crown Prince - Pekingese
- 1989: Ch. Royal Tudor's Wild As The Wind - Doberman Pinscher
- 1988: Ch. Great Elms Prince Charming II - Pomeranian
- 1987: Ch. Covy Tucker Hill's Manhattan - German Shepherd Dog
- 1986: Ch. Marjetta's National Acclaim - Pointer
- 1985: Ch. Braeburn's Close Encounter - Scottish Terrier
- 1984: Ch. Seaward's Blackbeard - Newfoundland
- 1983: Ch. Kabiks The Challenger - Afghan Hound
- 1982: Ch. St. Aubrey Dragonora of Elsdon - Pekingese
- 1981: Ch. Dhandys Favorite Woodchuck - Pug
- 1980: Ch. Innisfree's Sierra Cinnar - Siberian Husky
- 1979: Ch. Oak Tree's Irishtocrat - Spaniel (Irish Water)
- 1978: Ch. Cede Higgins - Yorkshire Terrier
- 1977: Ch. Dersade Bobby's Girl - Sealyham Terrier
- 1976: Ch. Jo Ni's Red Baron of Crofton - Lakeland Terrier
- 1975: Ch. Sir Lancelot of Barvan - Old English Sheepdog
- 1974: Ch. Gretchenhof Columbia River - Pointer (German Shorthaired)
- 1973: Ch. Acadia Command Performance - Poodle (Standard)
- 1972: Ch. Chinoe's Adamant James - Spaniel (English Springer)
- 1971: Ch. Chinoe's Adamant James - Spaniel (English Springer)
- 1970: Ch. Arriba's Prima Donna - Boxer
- 1969: Ch. Glamoor Good News - Skye Terrier
- 1968: Ch. Stingray of Derryabah - Lakeland Terrier
- 1967: Ch. Bardene Bingo - Scottish Terrier
- 1966: Ch. Zeloy Mooremaide's Magic - Fox Terrier (Wire)
- 1965: Ch. Carmichael's Fanfare - Scottish Terrier
- 1964: Ch. Courtenay Fleetfoot of Pennyworth - Whippet
- 1963: Ch. Wakefield's Black Knight - Spaniel (English Springer)
- 1962: Ch. Elfinbrook Simon - West Highland White Terrier
- 1961: Ch. Cappoquin Little Sister - Poodle (Toy)
- 1960: Ch. Chik T'Sun of Caversham - Pekingese
- 1959: Ch. Fontclair Festoon - Poodle (Miniature)
- 1958: Ch. Puttencove Promise - Poodle (Standard)
- 1957: Ch. Shirkhan of Grandeur - Afghan Hound
- 1956: Ch. Wilber White Swan - Poodle (Toy)
- 1955: Ch. Kippax Fearnought - Bulldog
- 1954: Ch. Carmor's Rise and Shine - Spaniel (Cocker) ASCOB
- 1953: Ch. Rancho Dobe's Storm - Doberman Pinscher
- 1952: Ch. Rancho Dobe's Storm - Doberman Pinscher
- 1951: Ch. Bang Away of Sirrah Crest - Boxer
- 1950: Ch. Walsing Winning Trick of Edgerstoune - Scottish Terrier
- 1949: Ch. Mazelaine Zazarac Brandy - Boxer
- 1948: Ch. Rock Ridge Night Rocket - Bedlington Terrier
- 1947: Ch. Warlord of Mazelaine - Boxer
- 1946: Ch. Hetherington Model Rhythm - Fox Terrier (Wire)
- 1945: Ch. Shieling's Signature - Scottish Terrier
- 1944: Ch. Flornell-Rare-Bit of Twin Ponds - Welsh Terrier
- 1943: Ch. Pitter Patter of Piperscroft - Poodle (Miniature)
- 1942: Ch. Wolvey Pattern of Edgerstoune - West Highland White Terrier
- 1941: Ch. My Own Brucie - Spaniel (Cocker) Black
- 1940: Ch. My Own Brucie - Spaniel (Cocker) Black
- 1939: Ferry v. Rauhfelsen of Giralda - Doberman Pinscher
- 1938: Daro of Maridor - Setter (English)
- 1937: Ch. Flornell Spicy Piece of Halleston - Fox Terrier (Wire)
- 1936: Ch. St. Margaret Mignificent of Clairedale - Sealyham Terrier
- 1935: Ch. Nunsoe Duc de la Terrace of Blakeen - Poodle (Standard)
- 1934: Ch. Flornell Spicy Bit of Halleston - Fox Terrier (Wire)
- 1933: Ch. Warland Protector of Shelterock - Airedale Terrier
- 1932: Ch. Nancolleth Markable - Pointer
- 1931: Ch. Pendley Calling of Blarney - Fox Terrier (Wire)
- 1930: Ch. Pendley Calling of Blarney - Fox Terrier (Wire)
- 1929: Laund Loyalty of Bellhaven - Collie (Rough)
- 1928: Ch. Talavera Margaret - Fox Terrier (Wire)
- 1927: Ch. Pinegrade Perfection - Sealyham Terrier
- 1926: Ch. Signal Circuit of Halleston - Fox Terrier (Wire)
- 1925: Ch. Governor Moscow - Pointer
- 1924: Ch. Barberry Hill Bootlegger - Sealyham Terrier
- 1923: Not awarded
- 1922: Ch. Boxwood Barkentine - Airedale Terrier
- 1921: Ch. Midkiff Seductive - Spaniel (Cocker) Parti
- 1920: Ch. Conejo Wycollar Boy - Fox Terrier (Wire)
- 1919: Ch. Briergate Bright Beauty - Airedale Terrier
- 1918: Ch. Haymarket Faultless - Bull Terrier (White)
- 1917: Ch. Conejo Wycollar Boy - Fox Terrier (Wire)
- 1916: Ch. Matford Vic - Fox Terrier (Wire)
- 1915: Ch. Matford Vic - Fox Terrier (Wire)
- 1914: Ch. Slumber - Old English Sheepdog
- 1913: Ch. Strathtay Prince Albert - Bulldog
- 1912: Ch. Kenmare Sorceress - Airedale Terrier
- 1911: Ch. Tickle Em Jock - Scottish Terrier
- 1910: Ch. Sabine Rarebit - Fox Terrier (Smooth)
- 1909: Ch. Warren Remedy - Fox Terrier (Smooth)
- 1908: Ch. Warren Remedy - Fox Terrier (Smooth)
- 1907: Ch. Warren Remedy - Fox Terrier (Smooth)
Which breed has won Best in Show the most?
The Wire Fox Terrier breed has the most Best in Show wins with 15. Below is a list of the top five breeds:
- Wire Fox Terrier (15)
- Scottish Terrier (eight)
- English Springer Spaniel (six)
- Standard Poodle (five)
- Pekingese (five)
Which group has won Best in Show the most?
The Terrier group has the most Best in Show wins with 47. Below is a list of the winners by group:
- Terrier (47)
- Sporting (18)
- Working (13)
- Toy (12)
- Non-sporting (12)
- Hound (seven)
- Herding (five)
