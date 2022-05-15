United States Football League USFL Week 5: Maulers top Gamblers for first win of season 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 5 of the USFL season wrapped up on Sunday with a pair of last-place teams doing battle.

The Pittsburgh Maulers (1-4) won their first game of the season, 21-20, in come-from-behind fashion over the Houston Gamblers (1-4) on Sunday afternoon in Birmingham.

In his first start of the season after signing with the Maulers a week ago, quarterback Vad Lee was 19-for-32 for 170 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He was moved to tears after the win.

Here are the top plays from the game:

Pittsburgh Maulers 21, Houston Gamblers 20

Pittsburgh received the opening kickoff and started what seemed to be a solid drive until a couple of errant throws halted the momentum, forcing the Maulers to attempt a 47-yard field goal. But the struggle continued for Ramiz Ahmed, who missed to drop to 4-for-9 this season.

The missed field goal gave Houston great field position, and it only took four plays for the Gamblers to grab the lead when Clayton Thorson found Isaiah Zuber.

The Gamblers extended their lead to 10-0 on a field goal by Nick Vogel.

Pittsburgh finally got on the scoreboard with a 51-yard field goal from Ahmed. The three points cut the Houston lead to 10-3.

With exactly 2:00 remaining in the first half, Ahmed knocked another kick through the uprights to pull the Maulers within 10-6 heading into the half.

Thorson decided to take matters into his own hands to open the second half. On first and goal, the quarterback followed his blockers and gave the Gamblers a 16-6 lead. The extra point from Vogel was good to make the score 17-6.

No clue how Tre Walker held onto the ball after this huge hit by Manny Bunch, but he did. Upon further review, there was no foul on the play. Another big catch after this one put Pittsburgh in scoring position.

Unfortunately for the Maulers, they were unable to find the end zone and settled for a 24-yard field goal from Ahmed. The three points narrowed the deficit to 17-9 heading into the final quarter of play.

Later, the Maulers crawled their way back into the game with a clutch catch from Bailey Gaither in the end zone to pull within two, 17-15.

Teo Redding answered Gaither's catch with one of his own as he one-handed a beauty to help Houston set up a field goal for a lead 20-15.

But the Maulers rallied with a late-game drive, and Gaither brought it home with a game-winning touchdown catch as time expired to give the Maulers their first win of the season.

