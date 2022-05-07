United States Football League USFL Week 4: Stallions defeat Bandits to remain undefeated 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Saturday night was Fireworks Night in the USFL, and sparks were flying as the Birmingham Stallions beat the Tampa Bay Bandits by a score of 16-10 at Protective Stadium.

The Stallions (4-0) are now the only remaining unbeaten team in the league. The Bandits, meanwhile, dropped to 2-2 on the season.

Here are the top plays.

Birmingham Stallions 16, Tampa Bay Bandits 10

The scoring started in the first quarter with a field goal from Tyler Rausa to give Tampa Bay an early 3-0 lead.

With 1:25 remaining in the first half, Alex McGough scored the game's first touchdown on a quarterback sneak, giving Birmingham a 6-3 lead. Brandon Aubrey's extra point made it 7-3.

Birmingham's lead didn't last long as Tampa Bay quarterback Jordan Ta'amu found Rashard Davis in the back of the end zone for a nine-yard touchdown pass. Rausa's point after sent the Bandits into halftime with a 10-7 lead.

Birmingham opened the second half with a field goal from Aubrey to tie the game at 10-10.

Aubrey continued to show off his leg strength with a 49-yard field goal to give Birmingham a 13-10 lead with 3:40 left in the third quarter.

Three more points from the leg of Aubrey extended the lead to 16-10.

