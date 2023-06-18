USFL Week 10 live updates: New Orleans Breakers vs. Houston Gamblers
Week 10 of the USFL is underway, with just two games left on the schedule for this season.
Kicking things off Sunday on FS1, the New Orleans Breakers (6-3) are taking on the Houston Gamblers (5-4) in Memphis.
Later, in Detroit, the Philadelphia Stars (4-5) are up against the Michigan Panthers (3-6) at 7 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app.
Here are the top moments!
New Orleans Breakers vs. Houston Gamblers
Get us ready
If this pregame soundbite from Mark Thompson doesn't get you fired up for this game, we're not sure what will.
Pregame drip!
The squads strutted in with style as they prepped for their final tune-up prior to the playoffs.
Father's love
Both squads are filled with fathers, and each showed special love for their "MVPs" on Father's Day,
Stay tuned for updates!
-
-
