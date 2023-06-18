United States Football League
USFL Week 10 live updates: New Orleans Breakers vs. Houston Gamblers
United States Football League

USFL Week 10 live updates: New Orleans Breakers vs. Houston Gamblers

Updated Jun. 18, 2023 1:38 p.m. ET

Week 10 of the USFL is underway, with just two games left on the schedule for this season.

Kicking things off Sunday on FS1, the New Orleans Breakers (6-3) are taking on the Houston Gamblers (5-4) in Memphis.

Later, in Detroit, the Philadelphia Stars (4-5) are up against the Michigan Panthers (3-6) at 7 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Here are the top moments!

New Orleans Breakers vs. Houston Gamblers

Get us ready

If this pregame soundbite from Mark Thompson doesn't get you fired up for this game, we're not sure what will.

Pregame drip!

The squads strutted in with style as they prepped for their final tune-up prior to the playoffs.

Father's love

Both squads are filled with fathers, and each showed special love for their "MVPs" on Father's Day,

Stay tuned for updates!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
United States Football League
New Orleans Breakers
Houston Gamblers
share
Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: West Virginia's Bob Huggins resigns after DUI charge

West Virginia's Bob Huggins resigns after DUI charge

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes