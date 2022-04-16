USFL Week 1: New Jersey Generals-Birmingham Stallions top plays

United States Football League
Week 1 of the inaugural United States Football League season is here!

Kicking things off Saturday, the New Jersey Generals are facing the Birmingham Stallions on FOX, with three games in action tomorrow to round out the opening weekend.

Keep an eye out for state-of-the-art automatic first-down measurement technology, while enjoying mic'd up players, new helmets, drones and dual sky cams, and never-before-seen access.

Here are the top plays from Saturday:

New Jersey Generals vs. Birmingham Stallions

Setting the stage

It's a star-studded event at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama ahead of kickoff.

And we're off!

Just like that, football was underway in April.

Starting with a bang

Generals QB Luis Perez launched a 49-yard rocket to Randy Satterfield for an explosive first play of the day. 

Generals strike first

The duo followed that up with a quick 3-yard touchdown to take an early first-quarter lead.

Stallions return the favor

Birmingham QB Alex McGough knotted things up with a big 35-yard pass to Osirus Mitchell.

Not so fast

Generals safety Shalom Luani was taking down anyone in his path and set the tone early with this tackle:

Man down!

Football fans got their first look at the new helmet camera, as Stallions linebacker DeMarquis Gates came up with the first sack of the season, knocking Perez back seven yards.

Tickets for all regular-season USFL games can be purchased directly at theUSFL.com. Adult general admission tickets are $10, and each ticketed adult can receive up to three free tickets for children under the age of 15.

