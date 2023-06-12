United States Football League USFL Players of the Week: Darius Victor, Cam Echols-Luper shine in Week 9 Published Jun. 12, 2023 1:39 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 9 of the USFL season was a wild one!

The New Jersey Generals held on to beat the Philadelphia Stars , 37-33 , at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Sunday, snapping a five-game losing streak and keeping their season alive as they head into the final weekend of the season.

On the other side, the Birmingham Stallions — the USFL's defending champions — were the first team to clinch a playoff berth with an easy 38-15 victory over the Houston Gamblers on Sunday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Which players led the way for their respective teams?

Let's take a look at who took home Player of the Week honors from Week 9.

Offensive Player of the Week: Generals RB Darius Victor

The Generals leaned on their league-leading rushing attack, gaining 147 yards on the ground, including 51 on 11 carries from Victor. They didn’t turn the ball over once and were creative on offense when it mattered most.

Midway through the second quarter, the Generals lined up at the Stars' 1-yard line in a formation that looked like they were about to run a quarterback sneak. Instead, De’Andre Johnson took the snap and pitched the ball to Victor, who then threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Braedon Bowman just as he took a hit.

That gave the Generals a one-score lead, but things didn't end there. Late in the third quarter, they pulled off another trick play when Victor took a handoff and flipped the ball on a reverse, which resulted in a 14-yard gain to the Philadelphia 7-yard line. One play later, Victor scored his second rushing touchdown of the game to give the Generals a double-digit lead.

Defensive Player of the Week: Stallions LB Quentin Poling

Birmingham's defense forced Houston to go 0-for-5 in the red zone and settle for five field goals. The Stallions also held Gamblers star running back Mark Thompson to 59 yards on 17 carries.

Poling led the Stallions with 11 combined tackles, a sack and an interception. Birmingham’s victory also ensures the South Division championship will be held at Protective Stadium in Birmingham at 7 p.m. ET June 25 on FOX.

Special Teams Player of the Week: Generals KR Cam Echols-Luper

Echols-Luper looked like he was shot out of a cannon when he took the opening kickoff 85 yards, untouched, right up the middle of the field for a touchdown, giving New Jersey a quick 7-0 lead.

In the third quarter, Echols-Luper was on the receiving end of the trick play involving Victor, who took the handoff and then flipped the ball to Echols-Luper. He then threw the ball back to his quarterback, Johnson, for a first down.

