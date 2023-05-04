United States Football League
USFL's best mic'd up moments: 'I feel like Lamar Jackson'
Updated May. 4, 2023

Another exciting week of USFL action brought some fun sounds.

Players across the league celebrated their touchdown scores with excitement, with some comparing themselves to some of the NFL's best players while others hyped up their own teammates. 

Following his trick-play touchdown pass, Memphis Showboats running back Alex Collins gave himself an NFL comp.

"I feel like Lamar Jackson," Collins said. 

Check out the best Mic'd up moments for the third week of the USFL, featuring New Jersey Generals' Darius Victor, Pittsburgh Maulers' Boogie Roberts and more!

Mark Thompson's barreling touchdown run led his Houston Gamblers teammate Nick Buchanan to proclaim that "He's the best. Don't forget it. No. 1 in the league." After another touchdown by Thompson, Buchanan said to the camera, "He's that guy. He's been that guy. He's been that guy. He's the best guy here. Tell ‘em again. Ain’t nobody better."

New Jersey Generals running back Darius Victor left his teammates in awe with his 35-yard yard touchdown run. One teammate was noticeably hooting and hollering when he pulled a successful stiff-arm as Victor played it cool, saying he scored a touchdown when he reached the goal line.

The Pittsburgh Maulers-Philadelphia Stars game featured a lot of great sound bytes. Troy Williams couldn't contain his excitement after he threw a touchdown pass in the Maulers' win, celebrating loudly.

Stars quarterback Case Cookus let out a "That's big time baby!" when celebrating his touchdown pass with Corey Coleman. Stars defensive end Adam Rodriguez also declared a "sack party" as his team recorded five sacks in Sunday's loss. There was also some friendly trash talk between one of the members of the Stars' offensive line and a member on the Pittsburgh Maulers' defense, with one Stars player saying, "You're tough. I'm super scared."

Maulers defensive tackle Boogie Roberts gave the production crew a lot to work with as he wore a mic. He interrogated a Stars player, asking: "Did he drop it? Will you tell the truth on if he dropped it or not? You can't lie on the Lord's day. It's Sunday. Any other day you can tell a lie. Not today."

Roberts also wanted to hear from FOX Sports rules analyst Mike Pereira, saying, "We want to hear you Mike P, turn the volume up!"

Roberts was also chatty pregame. He approached the national anthem signer and told him he should go on "American Idol." When the singer said he appeared on "America's Got Talent" but got the golden buzzer, Roberts supported him.

"For real? Now you've got to try ‘American Idol.' I'd vote for you."

Roberts was still in amazement when he spoke about the anthem when his teammates.

"Oh my God. Did you hear that? Bro, he got the golden buzzer in ‘America’s Got Talent.' You know how crazy that is? Alright, here we go. That's how I'm going to sing when I get a sack."

