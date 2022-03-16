United States Football League USFL's divisional rivalries unveiled for every team 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

What's better than spring football? Having a heated rival for your favorite USFL team to battle in this inaugural season.

The United States Football League has officially unveiled its 2022 rivalries, which will be played during Weeks 2 and 9 of the inaugural season (kicking off April 16 in Birmingham, Alabama).

And from the Breaker Bay Brawl to the Northern Duel, each of these nascent rivalries comes complete with its very own poster.

There's the Keystone State Battle between the Pittsburgh Maulers and Philadelphia Stars:

The Double Down Derby pitting the Houston Gamblers against the Birmingham Stallions:

The Northern Duel, where the New Jersey Generals square off with the Michigan Panthers:

And the Breaker Bay Brawl, featuring the Tampa Bay Bandits and New Orleans Breakers:

Here are the dates for the rivalry games for the inaugural 2022 USFL season:

Week 2 (April 22-24):

Michigan Panthers at New Jersey Generals, April 22, 8 p.m. ET, USA

Pittsburgh Maulers at Philadelphia Stars, April 23, noon ET, FOX

Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers, April 23, 7 p.m. ET, FS1

New Orleans Breakers at Tampa Bay Bandits, April 24, 3 p.m. ET, NBC

Week 9 (June 11-12):

Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions (Day and time TBD)

New Jersey Generals at Michigan Panthers (Day and time TBD)

Philadelphia Stars at Pittsburgh Maulers (Day and time TBD)

Tampa Bay Bandits at New Orleans Breakers (Day and time TBD)

