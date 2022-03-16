United States Football League
USFL's divisional rivalries unveiled for every team USFL's divisional rivalries unveiled for every team
United States Football League

USFL's divisional rivalries unveiled for every team

1 hour ago

What's better than spring football? Having a heated rival for your favorite USFL team to battle in this inaugural season.

The United States Football League has officially unveiled its 2022 rivalries, which will be played during Weeks 2 and 9 of the inaugural season (kicking off April 16 in Birmingham, Alabama).

And from the Breaker Bay Brawl to the Northern Duel, each of these nascent rivalries comes complete with its very own poster.

There's the Keystone State Battle between the Pittsburgh Maulers and Philadelphia Stars:

The Double Down Derby pitting the Houston Gamblers against the Birmingham Stallions:

The Northern Duel, where the New Jersey Generals square off with the Michigan Panthers:

And the Breaker Bay Brawl, featuring the Tampa Bay Bandits and New Orleans Breakers:

Here are the dates for the rivalry games for the inaugural 2022 USFL season:

Week 2 (April 22-24): 

Michigan Panthers at New Jersey Generals, April 22, 8 p.m. ET, USA

Pittsburgh Maulers at Philadelphia Stars, April 23, noon ET, FOX

Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers, April 23, 7 p.m. ET, FS1

New Orleans Breakers at Tampa Bay Bandits, April 24, 3 p.m. ET, NBC

Week 9 (June 11-12): 

Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions (Day and time TBD)

New Jersey Generals at Michigan Panthers (Day and time TBD)

Philadelphia Stars at Pittsburgh Maulers (Day and time TBD)

Tampa Bay Bandits at New Orleans Breakers (Day and time TBD)

Hungry for even more USFL content? Head over to the USFL section on the FOX Sports app and website for all the latest news, and make sure to favorite the USFL and your favorite team — or teams! — while you're there.

Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
USFL 2022: Everything you need to know
United States Football League

USFL 2022: Everything you need to know

20 hours ago
USFL 2022: Jeff Fisher on Panthers' QBs, toughest opponents
United States Football League

USFL 2022: Jeff Fisher on Panthers' QBs, toughest opponents

2 days ago
USFL: Every team's most intriguing player from the supplemental draft
United States Football League

USFL: Every team's most intriguing player from the supplemental draft

5 days ago
USFL Draft: Philadelphia Stars' supplemental draft results
United States Football League

USFL Draft: Philadelphia Stars' supplemental draft results

5 days ago
USFL Draft: Pittsburgh Maulers' supplemental draft results
United States Football League

USFL Draft: Pittsburgh Maulers' supplemental draft results

5 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes