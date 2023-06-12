United States Football League Birmingham Stallions and Memphis Showboats 2024 season ticket deposits Updated Jun. 12, 2023 12:40 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Ahead of this week’s pivotal Week 10 regular-season matchup between the Birmingham Stallions and Memphis Showboats, the USFL is giving both fanbases the opportunity to make deposits on 2024 season tickets.

Fans can make a $24 deposit to lock in first choice for 2024 season tickets for the Stallions at Birmingham’s Protective Stadium and for the Showboats at Memphis’ Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium through these links:

2024 Birmingham Stallions Season Ticket Deposit | Ticketmaster

2024 Memphis Showboats Season Ticket Deposit | Ticketmaster

