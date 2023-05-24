United States Football League
Best USFL Week 6 mic'd up moments: 'Our mascot is better'
Best USFL Week 6 mic'd up moments: 'Our mascot is better'

Published May. 24, 2023 3:26 p.m. ET

Week 6 of the USFL season saw all eight teams move closer together, as the New Orleans Breakers' loss to the Philadelphia Stars left the first-place Breakers with just a one-game lead in the South over the last-place Memphis Showboats, who shut out the Pittsburgh Maulers. Meanwhile, Philadelphia's victory put it in first place in the North at 3-3, with the other three teams trailing by just one game.

The grind of Week 6 also produced some humorous mic'd up clips.

Prior to kickoff against the Stars, Breakers cornerback Vontae Diggs walked past "Blob," the Stars mascot, and told him: "Our mascot [is] better than you … you a blob … weak-ass mascot." 

Blob had the last laugh, however, as the Stars went on to beat the Breakers, 16-10.

During the game, Breakers defensive tackle Reggie Howard Jr. was seen calling Stars safety Cody Brown an unflattering name, and the latter trolled the former by saying he couldn't hear him, making him repeat himself. Breakers running back Wes Hills also told Stars safety LaDarius Wiley on multiple occasions that he was close to lighting him up.

On the other side, quarterback Case Cookus appeared to run in a touchdown that would've given the Stars a two-score lead in the fourth quarter before they were penalized for holding. After seeing the flag on the field, Cookus repeated, "just don't hold him."

Mark Thompson and the Houston Gamblers came out victorious over the New Jersey Generals, 16-10. After Williams scored Houston's first and only touchdown, a teammate told him "you a bad m***********." On a different play, Williams commended Generals linebacker Mike Bell Jr. for a "good" tackle he made on him. Later in the game, Gamblers wide receiver Justin Hall reeled in a screen pass, evaded some defenders for extra yardage, and then told the Generals defense that he's here "all day."

As for New Jersey, Darius Victor told Gamblers linebacker J.T. Tyler "you strong as f***" after he made a tackle. Victor later asked the referee to "please" give him another yard.

Michigan Panthers linebacker Frank Ginda and defensive end Breeland Speaks each got to Birmingham Stallions quarterback Alex McGough for a sack in the team's 27-13 loss. After looking at a replay on the sideline, Speaks was incredulous as to how Ginda originally got credited for the whole sack, asking him "how [do] you get a whole sack when we got there at the same time?"

The ruling was later changed, with each player being credited for a half sack.

As for Birmingham, McGough expressed that he has better hair than teammate Trey Quinn.

