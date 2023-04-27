United States Football League
2023 USFL Week 3 predictions, expert picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
Updated Apr. 27, 2023 1:09 p.m. ET
Chris Fallica
FOX Sports Wagering Expert

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

I'm enjoying this USFL season from both an entertainment and betting perspective. 

The first two weeks have shown us why the Birmingham Stallions are the favorites to win it all at FOX Bet. They have started the year 2-0 with more points scored than any other team. As for best bets, we've gone 6-3 over the first two weeks in this space.

We now turn our attention to the third week of action on FOX Sports and the FOX Sports App. Every week, I'll give you my best USFL bets, so if you are looking to throw a few bucks down on the games, I have you covered.

So let's jump into my favorite bets for this week's slate and see if I can achieve betting perfection in Week 3.

All times ET

New Orleans Breakers (2-0) at Birmingham Stallions (2-0), 12:30 p.m. Saturday, USA

Am I really going to stand in front of the Birmingham freight train that's outscored opponents 69-12 in the first two weeks? Yes, I am. But it's only because the Breakers have the best, most-settled offense the Stallions have faced yet. 

In the opener, Birmingham faced a New Jersey team searching for a quarterback, and let's just say Memphis is not one of the better teams in the league. Here, the Stallions will have to deal with a veteran QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson and the weapons he has in former Wake Forest receiver Sage Surratt and running back Wes Hills, who had a huge game last week. 

It might be too much to ask for the outright upset against Alex McGough and the Birmingham offense, but if any offense is equipped to do it, it is this one. I'll grab the points.

PICK: Breakers (+6) to lose by fewer than 6 points (or win outright)

Memphis Showboats (0-2) vs. Houston Gamblers (0-2) at Birmingham, 7 p.m. Saturday, FOX and FOX Sports App

Probably haven’t seen a performance swing from Week 1 to Week 2 like we saw with the Showboats. In the opener, Memphis had its chances against Philadelphia but then got drilled by Birmingham last week. 

Pride alone would make one think the Showboats put forth a much better effort against a turnover-prone Houston team. I’ll take north of a field goal here. 

PICK: Showboats (+3.5) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points (or win outright)

Pittsburgh Maulers (0-2) vs. Philadelphia Stars (1-1) at Canton, Ohio, noon Sunday, NBC/Peacock

Given the Stars' offensive struggles lately behind some poor offensive line play — allowing nine sacks — it's not a given they win this game going away as laying a touchdown suggests, especially if quarterback Case Cookus isn't 100% after taking a beating last week. Reportedly, his shoulder and knee weren’t feeling great after the game, so I think Under is the play here. 

The Maulers haven’t scored an offensive TD yet, and neither James Morgan nor Troy Williams has shown they can lead the offense, which has gained just 320 yards in two games. I like this Under quite a bit. 

PICK: Under 43 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

New Jersey Generals (1-1) vs. Michigan Panthers (2-0) at Canton, Ohio, 4 p.m. Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports App

The Generals haven’t lost to a team other than Birmingham since the start of last year, but this game will be a challenge. Both teams possess solid running games with Reggie Corbin coming off a huge game last week for the Panthers and Darius Victor anchoring the Generals offense. While Dakota Prukop may have emerged as the Generals QB, the Panthers have created eight turnovers in two games, so this is a stiffer test than what Pittsburgh served up last week. With the top two teams in the league in total defense pitted against each other, I’d be surprised if this game saw both teams reach the 20s and I’ll be on the Under here as well. 

PICK: Under 44 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @chrisfallica.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

