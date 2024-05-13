United Football League
UFL MVP power rankings: Stallions' Adrian Martinez stays on top after Week 7
United Football League

UFL MVP power rankings: Stallions' Adrian Martinez stays on top after Week 7

Published May. 13, 2024 2:34 p.m. ET
RJ Young
RJ Young
FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

Week 7 of the UFL season featured another game-winning field goal and a couple of dominating performances.

The Birmingham Stallions remained undefeated on the year with their 30-26 victory over the St. Louis Battlehawks (5-2) at home. On the other side, the Arlington Renegades secured their first win of the season with a statement 47-23 home win against the Memphis Showboats (1-6).

Elsewhere, the Michigan Panthers (5-2) dominated the DC Defenders (3-4) on the road, 22-9, and the San Antonio Brahmas (5-2) narrowly escaped the Houston Roughnecks (1-6) in the game's final seconds, 15-12.

That said, here's a look at which players stood out in Week 7 for the MVP race.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Adrian Martinez, QB, Birmingham Stallions 

Week 7 result: Defeated the Battlehawks, 30-26
Week 7 stats: 21 of 33 (63.6%) for 230 yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions, 60 rushing yards on seven carries 

Martinez might have locked up this year's MVP honors after an outstanding performance in Week 7 against the best team in the XFL Conference, St. Louis, in Birmingham’s only regular-season meeting against the Battlehawks.

Martinez accounted for 290 total yards (230 passing, 60 rushing) and three passing touchdowns in the 30-26 win. The Stallions have scored at least 30 points in every game that Martinez has started this season.

2. AJ McCarron, QB, St. Louis Battlehawks 

Week 7 result: Lost to the Stallions, 30-26
Week 7 stats: 19 of 32 (59.4%) for 161 yards, one touchdown, one interception, 24 rushing yards on two carries

McCarron is the most important player in the league for his team, and he has made the Battlehawks the No. 1 team in the XFL standings through seven weeks.

He has passed for 1,467 yards with 14 touchdowns and just three interceptions. McCarron has also passed for at least 200 yards and two scores in five games this season, and Weeks 6 and 7 are the only times he has thrown back-to-back picks.

St. Louis Battlehawks vs. Birmingham Stallions Extended Highlights | UFL

St. Louis Battlehawks vs. Birmingham Stallions Extended Highlights | UFL

3. Jake Bates, K, Michigan Panthers

Week 7 result: Defeated the Defenders, 22-9
Week 7 stats: 3 of 3 (100%) with a long of 51

Bates made all three of his field goal attempts, including a long of 51 yards in the Panthers’ 22-9 win in Week 7. His 64-yarder was the difference in the Panthers’ signature win against the Battlehawks at Ford Field earlier this season.

In a league where the best kicker in the USFL last year became a first-team All-Pro selection as a rookie, no one has a better chance to make an NFL roster than the 24-year-old budding star.

What's more, Bates has been the best of a loaded group of kickers this season. Six of 10 UFL kickers have makes of 52 yards or more, two have had makes of 61 yards or more and no kicker has missed more than twice this season.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast "The Number One College Football Show." Follow him at @RJ_Young and subscribe to "The RJ Young Show" on YouTube.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
United Football League
Birmingham Stallions
St. Louis Battlehawks
share
Get more from United Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 UFL schedule: Scores, dates, times, channels, full week-by-week matchups

2024 UFL schedule: Scores, dates, times, channels, full week-by-week matchups

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Schedule Release Image NFL Schedule Release
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes