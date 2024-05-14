United Football League UFL 2024: Every touchdown from Week 7 Updated May. 14, 2024 12:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 7 of the UFL season saw the Birmingham Stallions come out on top in a powerhouse matchup against the St. Louis Battlehawks. Meanwhile, the Michigan Panthers clinched a playoff berth and the Arlington Renegades got their first win.

Here's every touchdown from Week 7!

Every touchdown of Week 7

Memphis Showboats vs. Arlington Renegades

Luis Perez and the Renegades cruised to a 47-23 victory over the Memphis Showboats. Perez finished with 296 passing yards and three passing touchdowns, while completing 84.4% of his passes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tight end Sal Cannella and wide receiver J.P. Payton each reeled in two touchdown receptions, while De'Veon Smith ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns on 7.2 yards per carry. Arlington's 47-point outing set a UFL-high for this season.

St. Louis Battlehawks vs. Birmingham Stallions

Birmingham and St. Louis put together a suspenseful back-and-forth affair that had six lead changes, but it was the Stallions that eked out the 30-26 win.

Stallions quarterback Adrian Martinez threw for 230 yards and three touchdowns — which went to three different wide receivers (Deon Cain, Marlon Williams and Kevin Austin), while rushing for 60 yards. While St. Louis blocked a punt in the closing moments, Birmingham forced a turnover on downs to effectively end the game.

Michigan Panthers vs. DC Defenders

Michigan scored a touchdown on each of its first two possessions, and it never looked back, beating the DC Defenders, 22-9.

Quarterback Brian Lewerke finished off the Panthers' opening drive with a 7-yard scoring run, while running back Wes Hills punched in a goal-line score on their next drive. Michigan also got 137 yards on the ground from running back Michael Colburn. DC did respond to the second score, as Jordan Ta'amu hit wide receiver Ty Scott for a 70-yard touchdown, but they never reached the end zone again.

San Antonio Brahmas vs. Houston Roughnecks

It wasn't a pretty one for the San Antonio Brahmas. In fact, they lost three fumbles, including on each of their first two possessions, and had one interception, but the Brahmas squeaked out a 15-12 win over the Houston Roughnecks.

Trailing 12-3 in the fourth quarter, San Antonio put together an 18-play drive that ended with John Lovett punching in a goal-line score. San Antonio then converted a three-point conversion to tie the game. The Roughnecks fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and the Brahmas fell on the loose ball. Six plays later, kicker Ryan Santoso knocked through a walk-off, 51-yard field goal.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share