Wrexham eyes promotion to third tier of English soccer, two steps from Premier League
Wrexham eyes promotion to third tier of English soccer, two steps from Premier League

Published Apr. 12, 2024 1:08 p.m. ET

Wrexham can secure another Hollywood ending on Saturday.

The Welsh team co-owned by actor Ryan Reynolds is on the verge of back-to-back promotions — this time to the third tier of English soccer, and that would be two steps away from the Premier League.

Wrexham can guarantee promotion on Saturday if it beats Forest Green at the Racecourse Ground stadium and if both MK Dons and Barrow fail to win.

With three games remaining, Wrexham is second in League Two — four points behind Stockport. The top three teams are automatically promoted to League One and the next four enter a playoff for one last promotion spot.

Forest Green will be no pushover — the team is in last place and fighting to avoid relegation.

Fourth-place MK Dons host Mansfield. Sixth-place Barrow will play at Gillingham.

Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney bought the little-known club for $2.5 million in 2021.

Last season, they clinched the National League title to get back into the English Football League — the three divisions below the Premier League — for the first time in 15 years.

The team's journey has been chronicled in the show "Welcome to Wrexham."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

