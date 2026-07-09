Who Are The Referees For Argentina vs. Switzerland?

Argentina and Switzerland are set to take each other on in the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup at Kansas City Stadium on Saturday, July 11.

Argentina had two hard-fought victories to reach this point. It was pushed to extra time by Cape Verde, a team that equalized twice, including once in extra time. But a late own goal off a Cristian Romero header in the 111th minute allowed Argentina to squeeze past Cape Verde.

Another tough task followed in the round of 16 against Egypt, which had a 2-0 lead with 11 minutes plus stoppage time to go. But Argentina produced a three-goal swing in the final stretch behind a magical performance from Messi, who had a goal and assist that helped spark the comeback, before a stoppage-time winner from Enzo Fernández completed the turnaround in normal time. Argentina won, 3-2, to advance to the final eight in dramatic fashion.

For Switzerland, it has been a less dramatic run. It got past Algeria 2-0 in Vancouver in a match where it never really had to get out of second gear, before a stalemate against Colombia that did not have much going on from open play. But a penalty shootout victory saw Switzerland reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in 72 years, going back to 1954.

Argentina’s match against Egypt ended in controversial fashion and led to significant quotes from the Egypt camp about the officiating. Comments from head coach Hossam Hassan and Mostafa Zico stirred the pot in the context of the officiating of the match.

Who Are The Referees For Argentina-Switzerland?

The head official for this match will have a heavy task because of those past controversies, but he does have some familiarity with one side, having already refereed Switzerland earlier in the tournament.

(Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)

João Pinheiro from Portugal will be the head official for this match. A respected Portuguese referee, Pinheiro has handled high-level games domestically and also refereed last season’s UEFA Super Cup between PSG and Tottenham.

Despite this being his debut World Cup campaign, he has already had the opportunity to referee multiple knockout-stage matches at this tournament, including this quarterfinal. This will be his third game of the World Cup and his second match refereeing Switzerland, after he officiated Switzerland-Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32 match between South Africa and Canada.

Referee: João Pinheiro (Portugal)

Assistant Referee 1: Bruno Jesus (Portugal)

Assistant Referee 2: Luciano Maia (Portugal)

Fourth Official: Drew Fischer (Canada)