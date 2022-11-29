FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup Now: England begins to look like itself vs. Wales 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

England took care of business on Tuesday to not only beat Wales 3-0 but to also win Group B to move on to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup .

Despite the one-sided outcome, it wasn't all smooth sailing for England. It dominated possession in the first half. However, it didn't score, marking the third half in a row that England failed to score.

England rectified that in the opening minutes of the second half. Marcus Rashford scored his first of two goals of the evening when he put his free kick in a spot that Danny Ward couldn't reach, making it 1-0. Phil Foden doubled the lead just one minute later when he scored off a cross from Harry Kane . Rashford finished off the scoring by creating some space in the box off the dribble before firing off a shot with his left foot to make it 3-0.

Jimmy Conrad, Sacha Kljeestan, DeMarcus Beasley, Cobi Jones, and Warren Barton reacted to England's victory on Tuesday plus the seven points it secured during group play on "World Cup Now."

Barton: England didn't play its top form in group play, but still looks promising

"I don't think [England] played particularly well. The first game, we took advantage of a team that was a bit unorganized, a bit ruthless. We didn't play well against the USA. Today, against Wales, you expected — I'm pleased with Rashford. He's dealt with a little bit of criticism from the media and the players. You end up scoring nine goals in three games, it's not bad but there's still more to come. We're confident and Harry Kane's looking good."

Jones: Marcus Rashford is the Man of the Group

"I'll give some respect to an English player. I'm going with Rashford. I think he did a good job. He scored some goals. He got a couple today. He scored in various ways. He's a young talent. He's just a really good player. When he's on, he's on. Today he stepped up. [His free kick] goal was great. He's scoring goals where he needs to. This England team, as all these teams are, it's one thing I've to say: We've got to remember how this World Cup came about. They were only together for a week, so we're starting to see the teams start to jell now and get better."

England scores back-to-back goals

Beasley: Harry Kane is the unsung hero of Group B

"Can you call Harry Kane an unsung hero considering how good he is? I'll say Harry Kane. I won't give him the Man of the Group because he hasn't scored and that's his main job, but the balls that he's putting in and the assists he has and the quality that he has when he's doing it makes him the unsung hero to me."

