World Cup Best XIs: Mbappé Makes 1st Team, Which Breakout Stars Make 2nd Team?

From hat tricks to even more hat tricks, the superstars we’ve come to expect every day brilliance delivered in the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage, and then some.



But this tournament is also where new stars are born, and that was especially true in the first-ever group stage with 48 teams all competing for a spot in the knockout stage.



To commemorate a historic — and a just outright fun — group stage, here are my First and Second All-Group Stage starting lineups:

JUMP TO: First-Team Group Stage XI | Second-Team Group Stage XI

GOALKEEPER

Three games, three clean sheets — Spain marched out of its Group without conceding a single goal, and the star keeper barely had to break a sweat doing it.

DEFENDERS

Led Japan's back line for the full 90 minutes against the Netherlands and Tunisia and doubled as the build-up engine, leading the Samurai Blue in line-breaking passes on the way to the knockouts.

He anchored the defense of Germany's nine-goal flying start before an ankle injury ended his tournament—a half of group stage dominance too good to leave out.

The calm, ball-playing head at the heart of the defense that won Switzerland's group as he helped stymie Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina following a steady opening draw with Qatar.

The right-back and Atlas Lions captain scored a goal and helped set one up in the 4-2 comeback over Haiti in a pivotal performance, and coming down the flank all tournament as Morocco banked seven points.

MIDFIELDERS

The midfield maestro pulled the strings for Group C winners Brazil and saved his best for last, laying on two assists in the 3-0 win of Scotland.

Senegal's brightest spark with three goals, including the tap-in that sealed the day in a must-win 5-0 performance over Iraq.

England's most creative player—ten chances created in the Three Lions' first two games—the metronome of Group L winners England before earning a breather against Panama.

FORWARDS

With back-to-back braces against Senegal and Iraq — four goals so far — the Real Madrid man spearheaded France's perfect nine-point sweep of its group.

Messi scored every single one of Argentina's goals in the opening two matches—a hat-trick against Algeria and a brace against Austria. Oh, and he became the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history.

The PSG star reminded everyone he's the reigning Ballon d'Or winner with a stunning video game-esque first-half hat-trick against Norway, one of the fastest in World Cup history, totaling four goals in the group.

GOALKEEPER

The 40-year-old Instagram sensation stole the show with a Man-of-the-Match wall in the goalless stand against Spain, keeping Cape Verde's debut fairytale alive across three draws and into the last 32.

DEFENDERS

The breakout fullback of the group stage — his towering header sealed a 2-0 win over Australia, the first World Cup goal by a U.S. defender in over a decade, as the Americans topped Group D.

Steady at center-back and a threat from set pieces, heading home in the win over Tunisia as the Dutch cruised to the top of Group F.

Nineteen years old and completely unbothered — the kid anchored a Spain back line that didn't concede a single goal across the entire group stage.

A right-back who scored like a winger, netting in back-to-back wins over Uzbekistan and DR Congo as Colombia stormed through the Group K unbeaten.

MIDFIELDERS

The 20-year-old announced himself with a super-sub brace against Bosnia and Herzegovina, then a goal and an assist on his first start to beat Canada — three goals and Switzerland's top scorer, all from a kid who began the tournament on the bench.

Scored in all three games — opener against Brazil, winner against Scotland, and an equalizer against Haiti — becoming the first player on an African squad to find the net in every group match.

One of the tournament's top ball winners, he ran the show in Ecuador's stunning 2-1 upset of Germany, stealing the ball to tee up the equalizer before delivering the pass for the winner that sent his country through.

FORWARDS

Scored in every game — four goals, including a brace against Scotland — the relentless engine that carried Brazil to the top of Group C.

The towering striker arrived on the World Cup stage with back-to-back braces against Iraq and Senegal — four goals — before being wrapped in cotton wool for the France game.

The super sub had five goal involvements (three goals, two assists) off the bench, repeatedly rescued Germany when the starters couldn't.