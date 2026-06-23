All-Time World Cup Top Scorers: Messi Makes History, Who's Next On The List?

The GOAT continues to amaze the world as Lionel Messi now reigns supreme at the top of the list of all-time goalscorers at the World Cup.

With his two goal against Austria in Argentina's group-stage game on June 22, Messi surpassed the long-standing record held by Germany’s Miroslav Klose. It came a week after Messi scored his first career World Cup hat trick in a win over Algeria, while also setting the record as the oldest player (38) to record a hat trick at the tournament — passing Cristiano Ronaldo's feat from 2022 when he was 33 years old.

But this list could change even more. France's Kylian Mbappé has 16 goals all time at the World Cup, tied for the second-most ever, and is already adding to his tally this summer. With that being said, here are the players with the most goals in World Cup men's history. Let's take a look.

1. Lionel Messi (Argentina): 18

Messi Does It AGAIN 🤯 Scores Brace vs Austria To Become All-Time FIFA World Cup™ Goalscoring Leader

Messi's five goals at the 2026 World Cup have now given him one yet another record on his résumé. Messi has played in every World Cup since 2006 and scored in all but one (2010). He scored seven goals at the 2022 World Cup. Messi is also Argentina's all-time leading goalscorer with 122 to his name and additionally holds the record for most World Cup matches played with 28.

T-2. Kylian Mbappé (France): 16

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Mbappé has scored an outrageous 16 goals in just 16 World Cup matches in his career. As a 19-year-old in 2018, he scored four goals for France, helping it win its first title since 1998, and then he scored eight goals in 2022 — most notably netting the second hat trick in a World Cup final ever against Argentina. At the 2026 tournament, he has four so far.

T-2. Miroslav Klose (Germany): 16

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Playing in four straight World Cups from 2002 to 2014, Klose scored in all four editions of the World Cups he participated in and capped it off by lifting the trophy in 2016. His 71 goals for Germany are also the most in the national team's history.

4. Ronaldo (Brazil): 15

(Photo by Gunnar Berning/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Many consider Ronaldo the greatest striker of all-time, as he scored more than 350 goals in club play and 62 for Brazil. Fifteen of those international goals came in the World Cup, en route to winning the Golden Ball in the 1998 tournament and the Golden Boot in 2002.

5. Gerd Müller (Germany): 14

(Photo by Werner Schulze/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Arguably the greatest Bundesliga goalscorer of all-time, Müller scored an astonishing 10 goals in 1970 and then another four in 1974 in Germany's title run. He was Germany's all-time leading goalscorer with 68 goals until Klose passed him.

6. Just Fontaine (France): 13

(Photo by dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Fontaine holds one of the most incredible stats in World Cup history, as all 13 of his goals came in the 1958 edition of the tournament — the record for most goals scored by a player at a single World Cup. It's been 68 years since he set that record, and no one has come close to breaking it.

7. Pelé (Brazil): 12

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

The great Pelé scored in all four of his World Cup appearances from 1958 to 1970 and won three titles with Brazil in that span. Most notably, he scored in the final in 1958, as the youngest to ever do so at just 17 years old.

T-8. Jürgen Klinsmann (Germany): 11

(Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Getty Images).

Klinsmann scored in three straight World Cups from 1990 to 1998, helping Germany lift the trophy in 1990. His 47 goals for Germany overall are tied for the fourth-most in national team history.

T-8. Sándor Kocsis (Hungary): 11

(Photo by ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Kocsis's 11 goals all came in 1954, when his Hungary side scored 27 in five matches before falling in the final to West Germany. He's the only player to hit double digits in one World Cup besides Fontaine and Müller.

Seven players have exactly 10 goals at the World Cup: Helmut Rahn (Germany), Gary Lineker (England), Gabriel Batistuta (Argentina), Teófilo Cubillas (Peru), Thomas Müller (Germany) and Grzegorz Lato (Poland).