World Cup 2022 highlights: Japan upsets Spain, 2-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday on FOX with all eyes on Group E, as Japan (2-0-1) handed Spain (1-1-1) its first loss of the tournament at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar
Japan advanced to the knockout stages with the victory, and Japan has won its group for the first time since 2002.
Elsewhere, on FS1, Germany (1-1-1) took down Costa Rica (1-0-2) in the tournament's final Group E match.
Here are the top plays!
8': What could have been
Japan was this close to getting on the board first, but Junya Ito's early attempt missed just to the right.
12': Goal!
Minutes later, Álvaro Morata's header put Spain on top early, 1-0.
35': Battling
Both teams continued to battle as the first half winded down, but Spain continued to control the game.
Japan's Ko Itakura, Shogo Taniguchi and Maya Yoshida all picked up yellow cards ahead of halftime.
48': Knotted up
Ritsu Doan came out strong for Japan, evening things up just minutes into the second half.
51': Japan takes over
Minutes later, Ao Tanaka put Japan ahead, 2-1, which was confirmed following a VAR review.
89': Final push
Spain had a huge opportunity in the final few minutes to tie the game, but its efforts came up short.
Just like that, Japan pulled off a stunning win, 2-1.
