World Cup 2022 highlights: Germany eliminated despite win over Costa Rica
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday on FS1 with all eyes on Group E, as Germany (1-1-1) took down Costa Rica (1-0-2) at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar — but it wasn't enough for the Germans to move on.
Meanwhile, on FOX, Japan (2-0-1) beat Spain (1-1-1) in the tournament's other final Group E match.
Here are the top plays!
10': GOAL!
Germany struck first, as forward Serge Gnabry punched in a header on a pass from David Raum.
40': Almost another one
Gnabry twisted his way into a shot attempt that was almost his second score of the game, but it was wide to the right.
43': Missed opportunity
Costa Rica had a chance to even up the score before halftime when defender Keysher Fuller corralled a crosser near the net. Fuller's shot was denied by Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, though.
Germany led 1-0 at halftime.
58': TIE GAME!
Costa Rica evened up the score early in the second half. After a missed header from defender Kendall Watson, midfielder Yeltsin Tejeda corralled the ricochet and knocked in the goal.
69': NEW LEADER
After a clutter around the net, defender Juan Pablo Vargas smacked in Costa Rica's second goal, giving it the lead.
73': Tied (again)
Mere minutes after Costa Rica took the lead, Germany tied the score at two apiece. Forward Kai Havertz had the touch on the game-tying goal.
76': HUGE save
Niclas Fullkrug had a wonderful chance to give Germany the lead, but Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas deflected the forward's shot.
84': Germany regains lead
Havertz got Germany even with Costa Rica and later put them ahead. The forward finessed in a close-up goal to give Germany a 3-2 lead.
89+1': Germany scores AGAIN
Fullkrug joined Havertz on the list of Germany players with a multi-goal performance in the closing moments. The forward was the recipient of a chest pass from midfielder Leroy Sane, which Havertz smacked into the net. Originally ruled offside, a VAR check ruled it a goal.
Germany took a 4-2 lead, which would be the final score.
However, with Japan's win over Spain, the Germans were eliminated from the tournament.
