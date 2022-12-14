FIFA World Cup 2022 France vs. Morocco live updates: Hernández goal has France up 1-0 at half 7 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

dTension at the 2022 FIFA World Cup reaches new heights Wednesday on FOX, as France faces Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar in the semifinals.

At stake is a chance to face Argentina in Sunday's championship match (10 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), while the loser will take on Croatia on Saturday in the third-place game (10 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Congrats to two all-time greats!

Here are the top plays!

France vs. Morocco

5': Goal! Hernández score puts France up 1-0

Theo Hernández connected on a strike from inside the box that gave France the early 1-0 lead. It was only the second goal Morocco has allowed in this World Cup, and the first was an own goal.

France's Theo Hernandez scores goal vs. Morocco in 5' France's Theo Hernandez scores the opening goal against Morocco in the 5' in the 2022 Men's FIFA World Cup.

10': Morocco nearly equalizes

France keeper Hugo Lloris saved a shot just outside the box by Azzedine Ounahi that kept France ahead 1-0.

17': Off the post!

Olivier Giroud hit the left post with a left-footed shot from just outside the box.

24': Morocco fans still energized!

36': Giroud just wide!

France had two chances, with Youssouf Fofana missing a chance, and then Giroud shooting just wide inside the box.

39': A great tackle prevents a chance for France

Jawad El Yamiq made a tremendous tackle that prevented a golden opportunity for France inside the box.

44': So close! Nearly the goal of the tournament!

Jawad El Yamiq delivered a beautiful strike on a bicycle kick off a bouncing ball, but is denied by the post!

Pregame:

Setting the Stage

Wednesday's match is the sixth overall meeting between France and Morocco, the first to occur at the World Cup. Morocco is hoping this match is different from the past, however, as France is unbeaten in their five previous matchups (3-2-0).

France is the first defending World Cup champion to make the semifinals since Brazil in 1998. With a win, France would be just the fifth defending champ to reach the World Cup final, joining 1938 Italy, 1962 Brazil, 1990 Argentina and 1998 Brazil.

On the other side, Morocco is the first African nation to reach the semifinals at the World Cup, and with a win, it would be the first team outside CONMEBOL and UEFA to reach the World Cup final.

Trip to the final on the line

Friendship can wait

Kylian Mbappé and Achraf Hakimi may be teammates at PSG and friends off the field, but today it will come down to them as two of the world's best for their respective countries.

Morocco's wild journey here

Hakimi has arrived

France takes the field

A huge ovation for Morocco as they take the field

Morocco fans are bringing the energy pregame!

The true meaning of jersey colors worldwide

Friend vs. friend for a finals berth

Morocco fans are ready!

Almost time

France and Morocco's walk-outs and National Anthems ahead of semifinals matchup at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Stay tuned for updates!

Read more from the World Cup :

Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here .

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more