FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 Team Guides, Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, Korea Republic 2 hours ago

Portugal and Uruguay may be the favorites to advance, but South Korea is capable of pulling off an upset, as they did by beating defending champ Germany four years ago. Ghana is always a tough out, and here's no shortage of stars in Group H, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suárez, Edinson Cavani and Son Heung-min all there.

PORTUGAL

Coach: Fernando Santos

Highest finish: Third (1966)

2018 finish: Round of 16

FOX Bet odds: +1400

Key players: João Cancelo, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva

What we're excited to watch: As ever, the focus will be on Ronaldo, who could become the first men's player to score at five World Cups. But this is a fascinating squad beyond No. 7; with a roster stocked with starters at some of the game's biggest clubs, Portugal's supporting cast is second to none.

What success look like: Winning a knockout game. Although they finished fourth in 2006, Portugal has failed to make it past the round of 16 at the last three World Cups.

Achilles heel: Ronaldo. The Portuguese attack has been built around him for almost two decades, and the 37-year-old is still lethal in front of goal. But teammates often defer to him too much, and his lack of defensive pressing makes him a liability when his team doesn't have the ball.

X-Factor: Ronaldo. (It's always Ronaldo.) For all his recent off-field drama with Manchester United, the living legend is built for the biggest moments. He's coming back to the nurturing cocoon of the national team, and he has something to prove. Does he have one more star turn in him on the grandest stage?

Portugal's living legend Cristiano Ronaldo is known for his finishing, technical ability and aerial ability.

GHANA

Coach: Otto Addo

Highest finish: Quarterfinals (2010)

2018 finish: Did not qualify

FOX Bet odds: +35000

Key players: André Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey

What we're excited to watch: The group finale against Uruguay. The Black Stars will be out for revenge when they meet La Celeste on Dec. 2. In 2010, Ghana was minutes away from becoming the first African team to reach the semis when Luis Suárez deliberately blocked a goal-bound shot with his arm. But Asamoah Gyan missed the ensuing penalty, and Ghana lost in a shootout.

What success look like: After missing out entirely last time, just getting out of the group would be good enough.

Achilles heel: Current form. Ghana has won just one game against another Qatar-bound foe in five tries this year.

X-Factor: Inexperience. While the Ayew brothers have 189 international appearances between them, 18 other players on Ghana's 26-man roster have 11 caps or less.

URUGUAY

Coach: Diego Alonso

Highest finish: Winners (1930, 1950)

2018 finish: Quarterfinals

FOX Bet odds: +4000

Key players: Edinson Cavani, Darwin Núñez, Federico Valverde

What we're excited to watch: This is the last dance for Cavani and fellow 35-year-old striker Luis Suarez. Do they have enough left for one more deep run?

What success look like: A proud footballing nation, Uruguayans won't be happy if their team doesn't come home with the trophy. That's unlikely but not impossible.

Achilles heel: Speed. La Celeste's hard tackling but plodding back line is particularly vulnerable on the counterattack.

X-Factor: Darwin Núñez. There's a reason Liverpool paid $100 million for the rangy striker, whose all-world finishing ability alone could take Uruguay far.

SOUTH KOREA

Coach: Paulo Bento

Highest finish: Fourth (2002)

2018 finish: Group Stage

FOX Bet odds: +25000

Key players: Hwang Ui-jo, Kim Min-jae, Son Heung-min

What we're excited to watch: Jeong Woo-yeong. The electric 24-year-old is South Korea's most exciting player this side of Son. If Son can't play (more on that below), Jeong will have to step up.

What success look like: Survival. South Korea has made it out of the first round just once in their last four World Cup appearances.

Achilles heel: Right back. The Koreans could be vulnerable to attacks down the left flank, as coach Diego Alonso still doesn't have a clear starter there heading into the tournament.

X-Factor: Son. He's a bona fide global star when healthy; last season, Son led the Premier League in goals. But he's also coming off facial surgery after breaking his orbital bone in a Champions League game earlier this month, putting his availability in Qatar in doubt.

South Korea's smiley superstar Son Heung-Min is knows for his speed, finishing and passing.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports and he has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him on Twitter @ ByDougMcIntyre .

