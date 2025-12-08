Germany World Cup 2026 Schedule: Locations, Dates, Times

Joshua Kimmich and Germany now know their path to glory in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after learning their group stage opponents, which stadiums they will play at, and the times for the games.

When is the World Cup? How to Watch?

The World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The FOX family of networks and the FOX Sports app are your complete home for World Cup content, including live matches, complete highlights, commentary and analysis, and full-match replays.

What is Germany's Group and Who are the Opponents?

Germany will be in Group E. Its opponents will be:

Curaçao

Ivory Coast

Ecuador

Group E: Germany, Curaçao, Côte d'Ivoire & Ecuador | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw

What is Germany's World Cup Schedule?

Germany discovered its three group-stage opponents at the World Cup draw at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 5. The team’s three group-stage games will be as follows: