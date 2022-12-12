FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for remaining teams to win title; France new favorite 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The semifinals loom at the 2022 World Cup, and the action has been nonstop on FOX! Who do you have hoisting the trophy at the end?

Let's jump into the teams that are left and their title odds at FOX Bet.

England vs. France highlights England and France faced off in the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

RELATED: Long-shot Morocco makes history

Five-time champion Brazil was the betting favorite coming into Friday before it fell to Croatia in penalty kicks. Which means we have a new favorite to win it all.

France is now the betting favorite at +100 after starting the knockout round at +500. Kylian Mbappe has been unstoppable so far … can he keep it going?

Argentina's odds to win the World Cup have dipped all the way down to +140 at FOX Bet after defeating the Netherlands in penalty kicks. Can Lionel Messi go out on top in his last World Cup?

Croatia has jumped to +600 after defeating Neymar & Co.

The long shot still alive is Group F winner Morocco. The Atlas Lions started the tournament at +25000 but are at +850 after eliminating Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal on Saturday.

Let's dive into all the action by looking at the updated odds for the four World Cup squads still alive in the tournament ( with all odds via FOX Bet ).

ODDS TO WIN THE 2022 WORLD CUP*

France : +100 ( bet $10 to win $20 total )

Argentina : +140 ( bet $10 to win $24 total )

Croatia : +600 ( bet $10 to win $70 total )

Morocco : +850 ( bet $10 to win $95 total )

*Odds as of 12/12/2022

Morocco vs. Portugal highlights Morocco and Portugal faced off in the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Read more from the World Cup:

So, which team are you betting on to win it all? As always, be sure to head to FOX Bet to make your wagers.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more