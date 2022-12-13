FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for remaining teams to win title; Argentina new favorite
1 hour ago

We're down to the final three teams at the 2022 World Cup, and the action has been nonstop on FOX! Who do you have hoisting the trophy at the end?

Let's jump into the teams that are left and their title odds at FOX Bet.

Argentina is the new betting favorite after ousting Croatia in the semifinals on Tuesday. The Albicelestes odds to win it all dipped to -125 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $18 total) after being at +140 entering the semifinals.

Lionel Messi's resume is missing one just elusive trophy. Can he go out on top in his last World Cup?

France remains at +100 after starting the knockout round at +500. Kylian Mbappe has been unstoppable so far … can he keep it going? And can he win the Golden Boot and Golden Ball simultaneously?

The long shot still alive is Group F winner Morocco. The Atlas Lions started the tournament at +25000 but are at +900 after eliminating Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal on Saturday.

Let's dive into the action by looking at the updated odds for the three World Cup squads still alive in the tournament (with all odds via FOX Bet).

ODDS TO WIN THE 2022 WORLD CUP*

Argentina: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)
France: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Morocco: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

*Odds as of 12/13/2022

Watch as Nick shares a deep dive of World Cup history to help predict whether the World Cup Final will be a battle between two powerhouses or two underdogs.

So, which team are you betting on to win it all? As always, be sure to head to FOX Bet to make your wagers.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

