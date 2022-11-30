FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Costa Rica vs. Germany 43 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Costa Rica and Germany will face off Thursday for a Group E match in Qatar. This will be the third matches for both countries in this year's World Cup.

Costa Rica last appeared in the World Cup in 2018 but did not advance past the group stage. However, Costa Rica has made the Round of 16 twice and even advanced to the quarterfinals in 2014.

They will be led by Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who also spent five seasons with Real Madrid.

Germany has made the tournament 19 times and has won it all four times. The most recent win for Germany was 2014.

Germany brings in a talented squad as usual, led by a midfield headlined by Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, Manchester City’s İlkay Gündoğan and Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Brandt. The defense includes two of the world’s best center-backs in Real Madrid’s Antonio Rüdiger and Borussia Dortmund’s Niklas Süle.

Costa Rica lost its first match in Qatar to Spain, 7-0 but won its second 1-0 against Japan.

Germany lost its first match of this World Cup 2-1 in an upset to Japan but was able to draw 1-1 in the second match with Spain.

Here's how to bet the Costa Rica-Germany match, from the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and expert pick (all odds via FOX Bet).

Costa Rica vs. Germany (2 p.m. ET Thursday, FS1)

Costa Rica: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Germany: -1000 (bet $10 to win $11 total)

Draw: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)



Over/Under Total Goals — 3.5

Over: -138 (bet $10 to win $17.25 total)

Under: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Pick via FOX Sports soccer writer Doug McIntyre :

As their first two games have shown, the Ticos are nothing but unpredictable. Meantime, Germany has already lost to a huge underdog.

With a whopping +1200 payoff, it might be worth taking a flyer on a Costa Rican stunner.

PICK: Costa Rica (+1200 at FOX Bet) to win

