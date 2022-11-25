FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Brazil vs. Switzerland, pick
In the teams' second game in Qatar, Group G features a matchup between Brazil and Switzerland.

After winning it all in 2002, Brazil has made it to at least the quarterfinals in every World Cup since. In 2018, Belgium knocked the team out in the quarterfinal round. In the previous World Cup, Brazil was handed an infamous 7-1 loss to Germany in the semifinals. 

Brazil entered the tournament as the odds-on favorite to win it all at FOX Bet, boasting a squad full of the world’s top players. In addition to Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, players to watch include Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior, Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus and Barcelona’s Raphinha. In goal, they will have Liverpool’s Alisson Becker, one of the top goalkeepers in the world. Unfortunately, Neymar suffered an ankle injury in the team's first game, which is something to watch as the tournament progresses.

This is Switzerland’s fifth consecutive and 12th appearance overall. 

The Swiss roster features former Liverpool star and current Chicago Fire winger Xherdan Shaqiri, who has scored four goals across two previous World Cups. Swiss captain Granit Xhaka is another player to watch. The midfielder has been a staple for the English club Arsenal since 2016. 

Here's how to bet the Brazil-Switzerland match, from the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Brazil vs. Switzerland (11 a.m. ET Monday, November 28, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Brazil: -213 (bet $10 to win $14.69 total)
Switzerland: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Draw: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5 
Over: -138 (bet $10 to win $17.25 total) 
Under: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Pick via FOX Sports soccer writer Doug McIntyre:

Brazil showed why they’re the favorites with an easy-peasy 2-0 win over Serbia, and they are the overwhelming favorite in this one, too. That doesn’t mean they just breeze through the group stage with three wins, something they haven’t done since 2006. 

Switzerland held Brazil to a draw in group play four years ago. They’ll do it again. 

PICK: Draw (+320 at FOX Bet) 

