World Cup 2022 Group F Team Guides: Croatia

The time for Belgium's so-called "Golden Generation" to deliver a first major title is nearly up and the pressure heaped upon the shoulders of star men like Kevin De Bruyne , Eden Hazard , Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans will be immense, especially coming up against 2018 runners-up Croatia who should never be underestimated, especially with legendary playmaker Luka Modrić still running the show from midfield.

Canada's qualification campaign was seriously impressive, and they will head to Qatar with nothing to lose and everything to prove while Morocco has enough in the tank to surprise even some of the best teams. The Africans can turn on the style when they want and although Belgium should win the group, it's far from a foregone conclusion.

Everything you need to know about Croatia:

Coach: Zlatko Dalić

Highest finish: Runners-up (2018)

2018 finish: Runners-up

FOX Bet odds: +5000

Key players: Luka Modrić, Mateo Kovačić

What we're excited to watch: Modrić has ruled the Croatian midfield for the last 15 years, but this will surely be his last World Cup. The Real Madrid man remains a joy to watch and the Croatians, who have missed just two World Cups since gaining independence from Yugoslavia in 1991, need him to be on his game if they are to replicate their run to the final in 2018.

Achilles' heel: Has age caught up with the squad? Modrić, at 37, is still going strong but the likes of Dejan Lovren and Ivan Perišić are at the tail end of their stellar careers. This is their last shot.

What success looks like: Semifinal or better.

X-Factor: Lovro Majer only scored his first international goals in November 2021 but has been making waves since. The 24-year-old has been compared to Modrić and could cost upward of $55 million for anyone wanting to prise him away from Rennes in France.

Three things you need to know about Croatia Alexi Lalas provides three things you need to know about Croatia ahead of the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup.

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic, Ivica Ivusic, Ivo Grbic

Defenders: Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Borna Barisic, Josip Juranovic, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Josip Stanisic, Martin Erlic, Josip Sutalo

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, Kristijan Jakic, Luka Sucic

Forwards: Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic, Mislav Orsic, Ante Budimir, Marko Livaja

