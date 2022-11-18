World Cup 2022 Group D Team Guides: France
You may have to go all the way back to 1962 to find the last time a team retained the World Cup but nevertheless – don't expect the rest of Group D to underestimate France.
Whether Didier Deschamps' team can replicate the feats of Brazil 50 years ago remains up for discussion but any team with Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid's Karim Benzema in the side need to be taken very seriously indeed.
Denmark will provide a stern test, especially after impressing at the last European Championships with a run to the last four and should qualify with the French, although with nothing expected of Tunisia or Australia in such a tough group, there could be a few twists along the way.
Everything you need to know about France:
Coach: Didier Deschamps
Highest finish: Winners (1998, 2018)
2018 finish: Winners
FOX Bet odds: +550
Key players: Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema
What we're excited to watch: Mbappe lit up the World Cup four years ago and his partnership with Benzema should be one of the deadliest in the tournament. If Mbappe is firing on all cylinders, France will go far.
What success looks like: Winners
Achilles' heel: French squads in the past — most notably in South Africa in 2010 — have had problems with team harmony and attitude. If things start off badly, coach Deschamps will have to work hard to keep everyone onside. He will also hope the injuries which disrupted the build-up don't worsen.
X-Factor: It has to be the blistering pace of Mbappe who can help turn defense into attack in the blink of an eye. The Paris St. Germain star is lethal in front of goal, but it's his speed — and ability to tear defenses apart — which will be key to French hopes of winning the World Cup for a third time.
Full roster
Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Alphonse Areola, Steve Mandanda
Defenders: Benjamin Pavard, Jules Koundé, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, William Saliba, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konaté, Dayot Upamecano
Midfielders: Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouaméni, Youssouf Fofana, Matteo Guendouzi, Jordan Veretout, Eduardo Camavinga
Forwards: Kingsley Coman, Kylian Mbappé, Karim Benzema, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembélé, Christophe Nkunku
Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider newsletter. Follow him on Twitter @MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter.