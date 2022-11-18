FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 Group D Team Guides: France 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

You may have to go all the way back to 1962 to find the last time a team retained the World Cup but nevertheless – don't expect the rest of Group D to underestimate France .

Whether Didier Deschamps' team can replicate the feats of Brazil 50 years ago remains up for discussion but any team with Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid 's Karim Benzema in the side need to be taken very seriously indeed.

Denmark will provide a stern test, especially after impressing at the last European Championships with a run to the last four and should qualify with the French, although with nothing expected of Tunisia or Australia in such a tough group, there could be a few twists along the way.

Everything you need to know about France:

Three things you need to know about France Alexi Lalas gives the three things you need to know about France.

Coach: Didier Deschamps

Highest finish: Winners (1998, 2018)

2018 finish: Winners

FOX Bet odds: +550

Key players: Kylian Mbappe , Karim Benzema

What we're excited to watch: Mbappe lit up the World Cup four years ago and his partnership with Benzema should be one of the deadliest in the tournament. If Mbappe is firing on all cylinders, France will go far.

What success looks like: Winners

Achilles' heel: French squads in the past — most notably in South Africa in 2010 — have had problems with team harmony and attitude. If things start off badly, coach Deschamps will have to work hard to keep everyone onside. He will also hope the injuries which disrupted the build-up don't worsen.

X-Factor: It has to be the blistering pace of Mbappe who can help turn defense into attack in the blink of an eye. The Paris St. Germain star is lethal in front of goal, but it's his speed — and ability to tear defenses apart — which will be key to French hopes of winning the World Cup for a third time.

Group D Preview: France, Australia, Tunisia, and Denmark Alexi Lalas and David Mosse break down Group C of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Full roster

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Alphonse Areola, Steve Mandanda

Defenders: Benjamin Pavard, Jules Koundé, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, William Saliba, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konaté, Dayot Upamecano

Midfielders: Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouaméni, Youssouf Fofana, Matteo Guendouzi, Jordan Veretout, Eduardo Camavinga

Forwards: Kingsley Coman, Kylian Mbappé, Karim Benzema, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembélé, Christophe Nkunku

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider newsletter. Follow him on Twitter @ MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newslette r.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more