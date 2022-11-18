FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 Group D Team Guides: France
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 Group D Team Guides: France

1 hour ago
Martin Rogers
Martin Rogers
FOX Sports Insider

You may have to go all the way back to 1962 to find the last time a team retained the World Cup but nevertheless – don't expect the rest of Group D to underestimate France

Whether Didier Deschamps' team can replicate the feats of Brazil 50 years ago remains up for discussion but any team with Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid's Karim Benzema in the side need to be taken very seriously indeed.  

Denmark will provide a stern test, especially after impressing at the last European Championships with a run to the last four and should qualify with the French, although with nothing expected of Tunisia or Australia in such a tough group, there could be a few twists along the way.

Everything you need to know about France:

Three things you need to know about France

Three things you need to know about France
Alexi Lalas gives the three things you need to know about France.

Coach: Didier Deschamps  

Highest finish: Winners (1998, 2018)

2018 finish: Winners 

FOX Bet odds: +550 

Key players: Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema 

What we're excited to watch: Mbappe lit up the World Cup four years ago and his partnership with Benzema should be one of the deadliest in the tournament. If Mbappe is firing on all cylinders, France will go far. 

What success looks like: Winners 

Achilles' heel: French squads in the past — most notably in South Africa in 2010 — have had problems with team harmony and attitude. If things start off badly, coach Deschamps will have to work hard to keep everyone onside. He will also hope the injuries which disrupted the build-up don't worsen. 

X-Factor: It has to be the blistering pace of Mbappe who can help turn defense into attack in the blink of an eye. The Paris St. Germain star is lethal in front of goal, but it's his speed — and ability to tear defenses apart — which will be key to French hopes of winning the World Cup for a third time.

Group D Preview: France, Australia, Tunisia, and Denmark

Group D Preview: France, Australia, Tunisia, and Denmark
Alexi Lalas and David Mosse break down Group C of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Full roster

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Alphonse Areola, Steve Mandanda

Defenders: Benjamin Pavard, Jules Koundé, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, William Saliba, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konaté, Dayot Upamecano

Midfielders: Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouaméni, Youssouf Fofana, Matteo Guendouzi, Jordan Veretout, Eduardo Camavinga

Forwards: Kingsley Coman, Kylian Mbappé, Karim Benzema, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembélé, Christophe Nkunku

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider newsletter. Follow him on Twitter @MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter.  

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
No home-field edge at 2022 World Cup means field could be wide open in Qatar
FIFA World Cup 2022

No home-field edge at 2022 World Cup means field could be wide open in Qatar

6 mins ago
World Cup 2022 Group D Team Guides: Denmark
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 Group D Team Guides: Denmark

1 hour ago
World Cup 2022 Group C Team Guides: Poland
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 Group C Team Guides: Poland

3 hours ago
World Cup 2022 Group C Team Guides: Argentina
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 Group C Team Guides: Argentina

3 hours ago
World Cup 2022 Group C Team Guides: Mexico
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 Group C Team Guides: Mexico

3 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes